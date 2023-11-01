Those receiving an additional $360 from Social Security in the November payment

Some Social Security beneficiaries will receive $360 more in their November check

of Social Security Administration (SSA) It depends on more than 70 million Americans who receive pension benefits, but also those who receive payments for being disabled and low-income seniors.

After notification of increase Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), Social Security beneficiaries are looking forward to their checks in 2024 because they will undoubtedly be bigger. However, 2023 checks incur an additional fee of $360. Who is it about?

Who gets $360 extra dollars from Social Security?

Maximum beneficiaries Social security They will receive a November and December check with an additional $360 based on their income, which was $4,194 last year, versus the $4,555 they will receive in 2023.

November and December will be the last two months with this amount, and starting in January 2024, maximum beneficiaries will receive $4,700 for each month they collect their retirement benefit.

Likewise, recipients of other types of benefits from Social Security have increased and will continue to receive them Supplemental Security Income (SSI) And this Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

Social security payment schedule for November 2023