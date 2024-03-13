This was the landing of the four astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon “Endurance” spacecraft after six months in space

The return of the team, consisting of Yasmine Moghbeli and Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency, Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and astronaut Konstantin Borisov, marked the end of a space mission that managed to complete 3,184 orbits around the planet. (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani/Reuters)

During the early hours of Tuesday, March 12, four astronauts arrived from… International Space Station (ISS) They returned to Earth, marking the end of a six-month mission that spanned 3,184 orbits and covered about 135.9 million kilometers.

Capsule Dragon crew “to bear”Which was carrying a crew consisting of the commander Yasmine MoqbeliAstronaut European Space Agency Andreas Mogensenthe Japanese Satoshi Furukawa And the astronaut Konstantin BorisovI touched water The Gulf Of Mexico south Pensacola, FloridaThis was at 05:47 am Eastern time, the news agency confirmed Associated Press.

Back “Home” It started on Monday when “to bear” I broke up with International Space Station. crew Crew 7After bidding farewell to his colleagues International Space Stationand plotted its return path to Earth within the framework of a precise automated process that reduced its speed by about 341 kilometers per hour with an engine ignition for 13.5 minutes, which prepared it to enter the atmosphere and the subsequent soft descent towards the surface of the planet.

The Crew Dragon “Endurance” capsule touched down in the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday, February 12. (Keegan Barber/NASA/AP)

Meanwhile, a leadership change ceremony was held in International Space Stationwhere Mogensen Responsibility transferred to Oleg Kononenko, is now celebrated for reaching a cumulative time record of 916 days. “There is no one more experienced than you when it comes to the International Space Station. Leave it in the best possible hands,” He expressed Mogensen. Kononenkoin 916 days in the universe, is heading towards 1000 day markAt the end of his current mission, he will have spent more than three years in space.

at the same time, International Space Station Say hello to the crew Crew 8which arrived on board Soyuz MS-24/70S In September 2023. This new crew consists of Matthew Dominic, Michael Barratt, Janet Epps And Alexander Grebenkinjoined the residents already Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub And the astronaut NASA Loral O'Hara.

On March 21, arrival Soyuz MS-25/71S with Oleg Novitskyguest astronaut Belarus Marina Vasilievskaya And the astronaut NASA Tracy Dyson On board, marking another staff turnover in this The pillar of scientific research in Earth's orbit.

Minutes after the plane landed, the first medical examinations were conducted for the astronauts, who showed perfect health and high morale. (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani/Reuters)

While reentering the atmosphere, the capsule can be observed following a path from the west to the southeastern United States, providing viewers with a path extending from nebraska until MississippiThe chance to catch a glimpse of the ship is like a shooting star.

The mission culminated in a gentle landing under conditions Calm winds and gentle seasThis is thanks to the deceleration provided by four huge parachutes. “It was an amazing trip and the return was no less impressive.“, noted the recovery team SpaceXthe company behind the feat, quickly transported the crew and capsule to safety aboard their rescue ship.

According to CBS NewsJust fifty minutes after landing, the astronauts were taken out on stretchers for initial medical examinations, a standard practice for those returning from long stays in microgravity. The four were noted to be in good health and in good spirits as they began to readjust to gravity.