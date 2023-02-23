This was the Guatemalan’s second performance at the International Festival

From February 19 to 22, every night, three of the six artists participating in the competition performed. On Sunday the 19th, the first day of the Viña del Mar Festival, Elie Planckart, from Mexico, sang. Teo, from Colombia; and Mila Manes from Argentina. On Monday the 20th it was Eureka’s turn from Chile. Three Fingers, from Ecuador; And Zelaya is from Guatemala.

Last December, the organizers of the Viña del Mar Festival announced the singers participating in the international competition of the famous festival. Guatemala was represented by singer Zelaya, who was chosen on February 22 among the finalists of the festival’s famous competition.

On February 23, the final match of the competition will take place, in which Yurka, Zelaya and Elle Planckart will compete. On this day it will be known who will be the winner of The Silver Gull which will be shown again at the Quinta Vergara Theater on Friday, February 24th.

“What a night. The energy of this place, the audience, the orchestra, there are no words. Thank you for having me in such a beautiful Chile and to all of my people for your keen interest in voting. With your letters, believe me, I felt it right here with me. How nice to make a dream come true in this way. Impossible better,” was the message Zelaya shared after his first performance in Viña del Mar on February 20.

Similarly, a day later, Zelaya shared on her Instagram Stories some photos she took while living in Chile and said she was grateful to God for giving her back her voice so she could sing, for giving her an army of people watching and for giving him calm amid so much adrenaline and nerves. “Tomorrow we will make history,” he said.

Since February 12, the date on which his compatriot traveled to Chile to participate in the competition, She has made it clear that she is fulfilling a dream and that she is proud to represent Guatemala. “Let’s go with all my Guate to leave a mark in Viña Del Mar,” was one of the messages he posted when he left for the South American country.

Since then, he’s shared all of his experiences, from the sound check, the press conference, the red carpet, to the health issues he presented with upon his arrival in Chile. In addition, he thanked the support of all the people who sent him messages of affection.

Zelaya in the 2023 Viña del Mar final

Hours before her second show, the Guatemalan reported that she was in the Quinta Vergara amphitheater at a sound check. In addition, he introduced the band that accompanies the artists during their performance.

He also showed what his dressing room was like and what the last rehearsal was like before the semi-finals of the competition. He recounted how he was focusing on the song and preparing before the show. He said: “Today I sing for you.”

Just like in his first performance, Zelaya shared a video of his outfit. For the occasion, the Guatemalan woman wore a chic two-piece jumpsuit with an asymmetrical neckline, patterned Guishem culottes, and stiletto heels.

On February 22, the Argentine singer and composer Vito Paez started the show, who delighted the audience in Quinta Vergara with his songs. The man from Rosario, who was in Chile in December 2022 with his “El amor 30 años después del amor tour”, received silver and gold seagulls.

Excited to participate in the Viña del Mar Festival for the fifth time, Fito Páez thanked the emotion he received all these years from the Chilean public. He also emphasized that music is sacred and is a universal language, so you need to take care of it.

Then Rodrigo Villegas made 15,000 spectators laugh. The comedian was awarded the Silver and Gold Seagull. “That’s really good. 70% of humanity is liquid. But what we’ve done now is move that liquid around and create good energy. Thank you,” he said upon receiving his second award.

Then it’s time to Participants in the international competition. At first it was Eureka with the song winds, Then with three fingers I’m sorry, Finally Zelaya with as much as I can. This song “talks about what happens when luck is left to fate, something you crave with all your heart as a person and most likely end up losing, and then you have to learn to love it however you can,” said the def in previous interviews.

The Guatemalan started her show by playing the piano. After a few seconds he stood up to accompany the two dancers who were on stage. “Thank you, Fenya,” he said at the end of his presentation and threw a kiss in the air.

As in previous days’ shows, at the end of the sing-along each performer was given their score. Eureka scored 5.9, Zelaya scored 5.2, and Tres Dedos scored 4.7. These notes were partial, and did not include the three judges’ scores.

After the international competition, presentations of three of the six participants in the folklore competition began. The Pazurto All-Stars from Colombia sang Khartoum and received a score of 5.3; Milena Warthon, from Peru, made a presentation warm and got a score of 6.4; Finally, Mr. Camilo, from Argentina, was introduced Little by little And I got 5.2.

Then, Martín Carcamo and María Luisa Godoy, hosts of the festival, announced the results and announced that Chile, Guatemala and Mexico are the three countries that are finalists in the international competition in Viña del Mar. while Frank D from Mexico; Milena Warthon from Peru and Laya from Chile are the finalists for the Folkloric Competition.