April 1, 2023

This is what Jennifer Lopez thinks about ex Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrera

April 1, 2023

With only a few months left before their first wedding anniversary Jennifer Lopez And Ben AffleckThe singer is going through one of them summit moments when it comes to you life Work crew. And is that this upcoming date is very special for the businesswoman too, as he is after an affair with all the movie script’s Bharat romantiche is sharing his days with the love of his life.

Likewise, the former partner of JLoPuerto Rican singer Mark Anthony He enjoyed life with his new wife Paraguayan model Nadia Ferrarawith whom he married last January and with whom he is anticipating a son.

2 min read

April 1, 2023 Lane Skeldon