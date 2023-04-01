This is what Jennifer Lopez thinks about ex Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrera

With only a few months left before their first wedding anniversary Jennifer Lopez And Ben AffleckThe singer is going through one of them summit moments when it comes to you life Work crew. And is that this upcoming date is very special for the businesswoman too, as he is after an affair with all the movie script’s Bharat romantiche is sharing his days with the love of his life.

Likewise, the former partner of JLoPuerto Rican singer Mark Anthony He enjoyed life with his new wife Paraguayan model Nadia Ferrarawith whom he married last January and with whom he is anticipating a son.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrera are expecting a baby.

Although they are not seen to share much, Jennifer And sign They maintain a relationship I respect And the passion in which the link is their children Amy And the above. So that the people in the inner circle of JLoI assure the singer too happy With the new life led by the salsa singer along with the final of Miss Universe 2021. This feeling will also be shared by the interpreter “live my life“.

from the circle intimate For the former spouses to ensure that celebrities Maintain a “healthy parenting relationship,” sharing responsibilities in raising their children twins. JLo has always wanted the best for him. She is so happy for him sign and by Nadia. And he feels the same about Jen and Ben,” the ex-couple’s close friend said in a conversation with the media.ET online“.

Marc Anthony and JLo had twins Emme and Ma}x.

According to the source: JLoAnd sonAnd sign And Nadia They are in tune looking to absorb things to instill in him Valuable to their children, which also includes the children of the protagonist.”Batman” with Jennifer Garner, purple17 years old Serafinaand 14 y Samuel11. “They are trying their best to reassure their children how important things are to appreciate them. They want to make sure they are all taken care of and feel loved and supported,” the person stressed.

In an interview last November,Bronx DivaHow his kids and Ben Affleck’s kids spend time with them Mark Anthony And Jennifer Garner. “What I want to cultivate with our family is that his children have a new ally in me, and my children have a new ally,” the singer said.