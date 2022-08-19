This is what Adele and Rich Paul’s new love nest looks like

This is the Bentley Continental GT sports coupe that was until 2012 the fastest production car in the world. Although many were not aware of this, Adele is a fan of speed and decided to surprise everyone with this purchase, which she can now enjoy with Rich Paul. Scroll to continue reading!
“I’ve never fallen in love like this before, I’m obsessed with it,” were Adele’s words that surprised all her followers. Her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul is a reality, so in Turk we can’t help but imagine them aboard one of Adele’s favorite cars, the Bentley Continental GT.
This car is known as a two-door coupe with a very distinctive style. With a length of 4.8 meters, it was able to make it the most popular Bentley car, It became a very frequent choice among speed enthusiasts, which in fact managed to become, until 2012, the fastest serial car on the planet.
Under the hood is a 12-cylinder engine located in w which delivers a power of 625 hp and a maximum torque of 664 Nm. These figures allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds and get a top speed of 333 km / h.
Although its specifications are the main aspect of a supercar, the 2018 generation of this car presented a significant improvement in its technology aspect. This can be reflected in the 12.3-inch infotainment screen, which can be hidden if desired.
Adele had to pay $270,000 to buy a Bentley Continental GTwhich maintains the company of other cars, and completes a large and impressive collection. After confirming that she plans to marry Rich Paul, a question arises in Turk, Will this sports car be the couple’s love nest?
