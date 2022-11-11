This is Uruguay’s list for the 2022 World Cup. Who is there?

Midtime Opening

the last Globalism From this wonderful generation of Uruguay Will come. This Thursday confirmed 26 players list Who will carry the Celeste in Qatar 2022 The leaders remain. Diego Godin, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavanipowered by ingenious new talents such as Fede Valverde and Darwin Nunez.

The payroll also highlights Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who performed the operation at the end of September for an injury to the adductor longus muscle in the right thigh, and who will reach the World Cup without a discharge from his club for the competition, but accompanied by a specialist from the Catalan team who will work. Next to the Uruguayan doctor’s body to give him the green light.

Suarez35 and Celeste’s top scorer with 68 captions; Cavani(35) The second goal with 58 goals defenders Godin (36) and Martin Caceres (35) The goalkeeper Fernando Muslera (36) will compete in Qatar World Cup for the fourth time Since his debut in South Africa 2010, Uruguay reached fourth place and former striker Diego Forlan was selected for the Ballon d’Or.

Next to these experienced champions of the Copa America in 2011, young values ​​shine Federico Valverde, with an unbeatable presence at Real Madrid; Introduction Darwin Nunez From Liverpool, England and midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur from Tottenham and Facundo Blistere Manchester United.

within Those who stayed outside There are two types of Liga MX items: Jonathan Rodriguez of America and Nicholas Lopez of TigresBoth strikers were overshadowed by the immense talent in that area of ​​the field and the fact that only four were called up for these positions.

Uruguay squad for Qatar 2022

shooters

Sergio Rocher (national)

Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray, Tours)

Sebastian Sosa (Independent, Argentina)

defenders

Jose Luis Rodriguez (National)

Guillermo Varela (Flamingo, Brazil)

Ronald Araujo (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

Jose Maria Jimenez (Atletico Madrid)

Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon, Bor)

Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield, Argentina)

Martin Caceres (Los Angeles Galaxy, USA)

Matthias Vina (Rome, Italy)

Matthias Oliveira (Naples, Italy)

midfielders

Matthias Vecino (Lazio, Italy)

Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham, England)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray, Tor)

Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon, Bor)

Facundo Pelestry (Manchester United, England)

Nicholas de la Cruz (River Plate, Argentina)

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamingo, Brazil)

Agustin Canopio (Atlético Paranines, Brazil)

Facundo Torres (Orlando City, USA)

strikers

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool, England)

Luis Suarez (national)

Edinson Cavani (Valencia, Spain)

Maximiliano Gomez (Trabzonspor, Tour)

