This is the woman that Pique was not loyal to Shakira

2022-06-02

You will live through days of extreme stress Effects s Shakira After the information you posted Newspaper About the player’s alleged infidelity towards his partner. And the previous source indicates that the singer, in addition to knowing about the player’s confrontation with a young woman, gives him a face and a name.

Pique attacks a journalist and reveals his salary in Barcelona

The aforementioned source spoke with various journalists and photographers who follow the couple day after day and agree that the relationship between the two has been “cold” for weeks. They add, “At their children’s school they allowed themselves to be seen as a perfectly adequate couple, but the truth is that they rarely talk to each other nowadays.”

They revealed: “Pique was seen several times with a young woman and this would have caused the player to move to his bachelor apartment, because Shakira would be aware of those dates and would be angry.” Lauren Vasquez s Laura Faghreporters from Newspaper And those responsible for revealing the alleged scandal.