This is the reason for the possible reunion of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez with his daughters

Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez The 79-year-old returned to his homeland after 12 years of absence. There are plans for a series of presentations and he held a press conference after he arrived to talk about his musical present and the progress of his health.

The Puma Rodriguez He avoided referring to his two eldest daughters Liliana and Lilibeth, whom he has long distanced from, and generally said, “I’ve always avoided scandal, I’ve never liked it. Unfortunately, some people push you there.” He also did not talk about his relationship with Puma Junior.

It turns out that the return Puma Rodriguez This coincided with the arrival of his ex-wife, Laila Murillo, and their daughter Lilibeth Rodriguez Murillo to Venezuela. They were invited to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Miss Venezuela contest and were on the same floor at the same time.

“Saturday Night” journalists have retracted the possibility that Puma Rodriguez She approaches her daughters after they recently released the song “Bad” in reference to their relationship in recent years with absence and distances.

So far, there is no information that the reunion has taken place. In his social networks, he Puma Rodriguez He thanked the Venezuelan public for the wonderful reception and his daughter Lilibeth He just responded to his mother’s video showing their arrival in Venezuela and comments from fans on the plane.