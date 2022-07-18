July 19, 2022

This is the reason for the possible reunion of Jose Luis "El Puma" Rodriguez with his daughters

Lane Skeldon July 19, 2022 2 min read

Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez The 79-year-old returned to his homeland after 12 years of absence. There are plans for a series of presentations and he held a press conference after he arrived to talk about his musical present and the progress of his health.

The Puma Rodriguez He avoided referring to his two eldest daughters Liliana and Lilibeth, whom he has long distanced from, and generally said, “I’ve always avoided scandal, I’ve never liked it. Unfortunately, some people push you there.” He also did not talk about his relationship with Puma Junior.

