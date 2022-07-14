July 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is the doll inspired by Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony

This is the doll inspired by Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony

Lane Skeldon July 14, 2022 2 min read

Paraguay model Nadia Ferrara 23 years old didn’t quit her singer fiancé for a minute Marc Anthony On his last European tour. The spouses were inseparable on social networks and, in addition to fulfilling work obligations, took the opportunity to take a walk before their wedding.

a lot now Marc Anthony How Nadia Ferrara They’re back in Miami, the city they live in to rest and start planning the event of the year that will be when they both walk down the aisle. The model who reached the final of the Miss Universe contest is very active on social networks and maintains constant contact with her fans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Shakira offers Biko a millionaire agreement that the footballer rejects

July 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Who is Kosette, Double Tender in Dr. Polo from a closed bag

July 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Take a deep breath before seeing what Moon Lafferty looked like at the beginning of her career

July 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

This is the doll inspired by Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony

July 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Chinese scientists have proposed creating a new calendar and global measurement system based on the solar system

July 14, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Bill Gates issued a new warning about the global crisis: these will be the consequences

July 14, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The turnstiles have been activated in the college

July 14, 2022 Zera Pearson