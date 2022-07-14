This is the doll inspired by Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony

Paraguay model Nadia Ferrara 23 years old didn’t quit her singer fiancé for a minute Marc Anthony On his last European tour. The spouses were inseparable on social networks and, in addition to fulfilling work obligations, took the opportunity to take a walk before their wedding.

a lot now Marc Anthony How Nadia Ferrara They’re back in Miami, the city they live in to rest and start planning the event of the year that will be when they both walk down the aisle. The model who reached the final of the Miss Universe contest is very active on social networks and maintains constant contact with her fans.

Nadia Ferrara She collects almost two million followers from all over the world on the social network of the little camera, and she shares with them photos of her best looks and poses, as she is the standard of fashion and beauty. But now a fiance Marc Anthony He surprised everyone by showing him a doll inspired by it.

Doll inspired by Nadia Ferreira. Source: instagramgrace_panisara

It was on his Instagram stories Nadia Ferrara Repeat the content of artist Grace Banesara who has been making dolls and dresses for the great Miss Universe characters for some time. “I love this,” the model wrote, with a photo of how the ball gown she wore in the final was replicated.

Doll inspired by Nadia Ferreira. Source: instagramgrace_panisara

“Very beautiful, thank you very much.” Nadia Ferrara On their social networks they detailed the work Grace Banizara does by recreating a miniature version of the dress originally designed by designer Elsie Jara for the ceremony, which took place last December in Eilat, Israel.