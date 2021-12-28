December 28, 2021

This is the Christmas party for the former president of the Sinaloa Cordell prison in the United States' highest security prison - Prinza Libre

Winston Hale December 28, 2021 1 min read

Joaquin El Chapo Guzman celebrated his third year of Christmas ADX Florence’s highest security prison, en EE. UU.

He has been serving a life sentence since July 2019 Many details were not disclosed About how it happens in prison.

Portal DMZ, Quoted Infobe, This Monday, December 27th, released some details What would dinner have been like during “his green and cold Christmas” in prison.

According to the site, if you take into account that his Christmas dinner was “very modest”, you are taking into account last year’s dinners. The once powerful Sinaloa cartel boss in his luxurious gardens.

Their dinner consisted of a Cornish chicken (America’s small business chicken) and dessert, Peanut butter bag.

According to the release, there were some Christmas activities in jail “Drawing, painting and a musical talent show”, Dice Infobe.

Guzman, accustomed to the climatic conditions of the mountains, had to spend time in a prison where he landedDo not record temperatures below zero, Common in Fremont, Colorado.

One of the characteristics of a high security prison is the inmates They spend 23 hours a day alone in a space 2.1 meters wide and 3.6 meters high.

