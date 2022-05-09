This is how the quarter-final matches remain at Clausura 2022 Liguilla

Introducing the Clausura 2022 quarter-final matches, featuring the Guadalajara Classic and Tigres vs.

Chivas was the last team to qualify for 2022 League Final, after their 4-1 win in the play-off against Pumas. Duels to highlight in Quarter-finals be Atlas vs. chivas s tigers vs. blue cross; Complete the playoffs Pachuca vs. Athletic St. Louis s America vs Puebla.

In addition to the top four of the general classification reaching the quarter-finals, the teams that finished in 5th, 6th and 8th positions of the general table were able to reach, and the only surprise was Atlético de San Luis, who crowned the regular stage at 10. Seventh place in the rating.

Pachuca vs. Athletic St. Louis

Tuzos finished top of the tournament Closing 2022 Beginners will face the leagueAnd Athletic St. Louis. Potosi’s team beat Rayados in the play-off match at the BBVA stadium, on penalties, after recovering from a one-goal deficit, turning it over and allowing it to equalize in the last minute.

It will be the first time the two teams meet in the final stage, although Tozos have played in the past against clubs from the city of St. Louis. under management Athletic St. LouisThis will be the first time that the two teams meet in the Mexican Football League. However, previously, the Potosí franchise had already faced Pachuca twice in the final stage, with a key for each one.

Pachuca It was imposed in the 2006 Clausura final, but the people from Las Tunas won the 2008 Clausura play-off.

Sports in San Luis and Pachuca They met on the first day of Closing 2022 At the Alfonso Lastras stadium, where Tozos won 0-2 with two goals from Nicolas Ibanez.

tigers vs. blue cross

He will face Miguel Herrera’s team blue cross By Juan Reynoso, who overcame the reclassification on penalties against Necaxa. The machine could not judge Raius in 90 minutes and needed to take penalty kicks to defeat Jaime Lozano’s team 3-1.

This will be the fourth time Tigers and Cruz Azul They face each other in the final stage of Mexican football, a state in which Nuevo Leon have achieved a positive balance after two wins in two series, the 2001 Verano semi-finals and the quarter-finals at Apertura 2003; While the machine triumphed in the 2020 opening quarter-finals.

In the regular stage of Clausura 2022, they presented an exciting match at the University Stadium, where they tied 2-2 with goals from André-Pierre Gignac and Juan Vigon. For the machine, Louis Abram and Ignacio Rivero scored.

Atlas vs. chivas

The chivas They won a resounding 4-1 cougars In re-ranking, he will face the world champion MX . LeagueAnd atlasin another single edition of Clásico Tapatío in league.

The Guadalajara control atlas In the final stages of Mexican football, where they met four times, three victories chivas, all in the quarter-finals, at Verano 2000, Clausura 2015 and Clausura 2017; While Rugenigros won the same series in the 2004 Apertura.

The Clasico Tapatio match of the regular stage of Clausura 2022 ended 1-1, a controversial match, due to the fact that the atlas He tied with a score of Julian Quiñones, who was later expelled for the way he celebrated. Goal chivas It was owned by Roberto Alvarado.

America vs. Puebla

USA Work will enter the final stage in the quarter-finals against PueblaThe team that won on penalties, Mazatlan To reach Liguilla for the third time in a row by Nicholas Larcamon.

Although they are traditional teams in Mexican football, it will be the first time that they have faced each other in the final, since the short tournaments were carried out in the 1996 winter competition.

During the regular stage of Clausura 2022, they met on the opening day of the competition, drawing 1-1 at Cuauhtemoc with two goals from Maximiliano Araujo for the locals, and Salvador Reyes with Aguilas.