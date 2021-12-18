This is how the first reactions to “The Matrix Resurrections” were.

The official trailer for ‘The Matrix 4’ is here 1:19

(CNN) – What pills will you take? Do you love her or hate her? “Resurrection Matrix” I got the first set of reactions and even the people who enjoyed it know that not everyone will do it.

Vox critic Emily Vanderwerf spoke about it.

“There was a moment in the middle of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ where I briefly thought it was the best movie ever, and kind of didn’t convince myself that it wasn’t…”, VanDerWerff tweeted. He said, “I loved it. A lot of people would hate it,” and he continued, “My favorite kind of movie!”

yahoo entertainment writer Ethan Alter tweeted: “I absolutely loved the movie, which builds on its fallout in beautiful and unexpected ways, introduces a world that is perfectly consistent with what came before and also opens it up to a host of new stories. My synapses have been on fire for days.”

However, not everything was rosy.

“#TheMatrixResurrections is a nearly two-and-a-half hour long gallery dump with choppy action scenes reminiscent of the Bourne films,” Critic Jeff Nelson tweeted. “It reuses a lot of footage from previous installments which is a sickening target.”

Most Popular Keanu Reves Movies 0:54

The fourth installment of the Matrix franchise brings together co-stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity.

“The Matrix Resurrections” will be released in cinemas and on HBO Max on December 22.

HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company.