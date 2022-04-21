This is how Chivas became in the general schedule after the victory over Tijuana and before the end of the 15th day

The departure of Marcelo Linho from the technical management of Guadalajara It was much better than expected, Together with Ricardo Cadena, they added two valuable victories that put them in seventh place, fully involved in the fight for Repechage, which They continued to move up the ranks in the 2022 ATP Finals overall schedule.

With the duels that took place at the beginning of this 15th round as it was Tuesday night Defeat Xolos de Tijuana 2-1 With good explanations by Jesús Angulo and Pavel Pérez, directed by Ricardo Cadena. They are currently within 12 places, awaiting the result of the Querétaro match against Cruz Azul, which will lower the curtain on the date, but will keep them in the fray with 20 points.

Chivas had failed to win in the last four matches before facing Cruz Azul Last weekend, plus Nor did they know what it was like to have two consecutive victories since Viktor Manuel Vucic He was off the bench in the previous campaign. During Clausura 2022, they have already won 5 matches to collect 20 points Who revived them trying to achieve the first goal at the beginning of the season.

This is the Clausura 2022 placement schedule

Guadalajara saw a packed month of games every three days, Where will be the only task Get a ticket to the playoffs or at least through Repechage and at the moment the prospects are looking a lot more encouraging. For the people of Guadalajara, the plan is very clear, they have to achieve at least one victory in the remaining two games to consider entering the reclassification, against Pumas and Necaxa.

Chivas vs. Onam Pumas: When and where do you watch the match on the 16th?

Guadalajara will honor the students of the university on Saturday 23 April At Akron Stadium starting at 9:00 PM, in another crucial game where they will try to get three more points that will be necessary for their call-up to the playoffs. The meeting can be watched through Open TV on Tv Azteca and TUDN as well as on Chivas Tv, While you are in Rebaño Pasión, you can also keep track of all the details.

