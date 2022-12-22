This is how Alexa Hoffman responded against Ventaneando with Hector Parra’s Christmas video from prison

More than a year has passed since then Hector Barra He was taken to prison on charges of abusing his daughter Alexa Hoffmanand since then she has undergone a controversial legal process, before that, the controversy continued to grow and now the young woman reaction In an unexpected way against the program “windows” Broadcast the actor’s birthday video from prison.

It must be remembered that from the beginning of the legal process to Hector BarraAnd the Alexa Hoffman She tried to stay out of the limelight and avoid talking about the sensitive issue of her father, as she confirmed that she was abused by him, although her sister Daniela maintains the position of defending her father.

Despite the steepness he maintained Alexa HoffmanThe young woman replied furiously “windows” To share the birthday video of the actor from prisonbecause he considers that on his side they support a person who is accused of abusing his daughter.

in the video you posted “windows”And the Hector Barra He mentioned words of gratitude to the people who believed his word, especially his daughter Daniela. This was part of what the actor said in the article that sparked much controversy:

Hello, hello to the entire Ventaneando production team, by the way, I don’t miss it, well, this time I just want to thank the whole team for their support, all the people who supported me and believed in me. Real, she got her claws out like I never imagined she would, she’s been my big support and she’s my big support here,” via Hector Fine.

This is what Alexa Hoffman said against “Ventaneando” for broadcasting the Christmas video of Hector Parra from prison.

It was through a video clip on his Instagram account where Alexa Hoffman reaction And so negative qualifications “windows” An interview with his father was broadcast Hector Barrawho has also sent them some handmade gifts from prison, which he takes as a way for him to feign innocence for his actions.

“I have tried to carry this in silence, but what happened in Fantanyando with my parents affected me a lot. My father sent them a letter from Orient prison and my sister also sent them some gifts, some handmade things which affected me a lot, because it is something that also happened to me when I was That’s his way of manipulating,” Alexa mentioned.

And the young woman expressed her feeling very helpless seeing how her father can manipulate many people through the media, which can greatly affect the legal process that is taking place, so she hopes that the media will pay attention to the materials they are doing. share. From Hector Barra.

“What makes me helpless is that they fell in love with her because I judge how my work is carried out. Well, if a 6-year-old girl who was his daughter fell for him, how can you judge that she also fell for his manipulation… What I do is not only for me but for thousands of letters from The girls who asked me for help are helpless they don’t believe them and do the same thing you believe in and support the abuser”Alexa finished.