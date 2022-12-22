December 22, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is how Alexa Hoffman responded against Ventaneando with Hector Parra’s Christmas video from prison

Lane Skeldon December 22, 2022 3 min read

More than a year has passed since then Hector Barra He was taken to prison on charges of abusing his daughter Alexa Hoffmanand since then she has undergone a controversial legal process, before that, the controversy continued to grow and now the young woman reaction In an unexpected way against the program “windows” Broadcast the actor’s birthday video from prison.

It must be remembered that from the beginning of the legal process to Hector BarraAnd the Alexa Hoffman She tried to stay out of the limelight and avoid talking about the sensitive issue of her father, as she confirmed that she was abused by him, although her sister Daniela maintains the position of defending her father.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Photo: From Cuba, Liz Vega turned up the heat on her back and in a tiny black bikini

December 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Control your pulse before finding out how much millionaire Karol G spends on a night out

December 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

He is the handsome son of Sergio Sendel who has everything to succeed in soap operas

December 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

This is how Alexa Hoffman responded against Ventaneando with Hector Parra’s Christmas video from prison

December 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon
6 min read

How the Cold Storm is Advancing in the Central and Northwest United States

December 22, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

How do you keep year-end resolutions?

December 22, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Another “stone” on the board from within Cruz Azul for the potential signing of Luis Suarez

December 22, 2022 Cassandra Curtis