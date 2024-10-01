This is a strange habit common among happy people

The main goal of people and society in general is usually to achieve the best nursing maybe. Although there are no magic formulas for achieving ultimate satisfaction, there is a strange common habit that most happy people practice.

According to A A study conducted by researchers at the University of British ColumbiaSome existing strategies to increase individuals’ well-being have little or no evidence to confirm their impact. However, there are some tips that can help increase happiness.

It is a fact that some habits may be more likely to ward off unhappiness than others. Well-being should start at home and then extend to other areas of daily life. The relationship between keeping a tidy house and happiness is closely linked. Keeping the house tidy can help improve concentration levels

A report issued by the Swedish company IKEAHe says that 21% of people may feel feelings of frustration because things at home do not have a designated place. Although the degree of disagreement may vary from one person to another, this situation can change the mood of a large percentage of individuals.

On the other hand, a study conducted by the Hogares con Psicología Foundation revealed a crucial factor in home disorder, which is that by putting things in their right place, the mind also becomes organized. For this reason, well-being is also often associated with leaving the home clean.

"When there is order and structure in our external environment, it can help us feel more able to manage certain internal emotional states and worlds." Dr. Danielle Roski said. Moreover, in this study The relationship between distress and procrastination, feelings of exhaustion and decreased quality of life has been discovered.

Feeling in control of your environment can have positive effects on self-esteem and overall well-being, because an organized environment can create a more relaxed environment. On the other hand, a messy home can cause the opposite effects and turn those positive feelings into negative ones.

Clutter not only affects one’s mood but also affects one’s productivity. This happens because a chaotic environment at home can create a feeling of overwhelm and excess pressure that can lead to high cortisol levels, leading to a higher level of anxiety. pressure.

When we talk about productivity, it is understood that it is closely related to an environment with ideal conditions. This can improve focus due to reducing the number of items in an individual’s visual field.