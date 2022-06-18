This glass bar hangs over a valley in Georgia

Do you dare to cross a 150 meter high glass bridge? 1:10

Earlier this week, a 240-meter glass bridge with a “diamond-shaped” suspension rod opened in the Dashbashi Valley, about a two-hour drive from the capital, Tbilisi, in southern Georgia.

Built by investment group cassette groupwhich operates in Israel and Georgia, the massive transparent structure, 280 meters high, stretches across the natural monument, offering panoramic views of waterfalls and impressive caves.

It took about three years to build in steel and glass. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili attended the official opening on June 14.

Stunning heights

The highlight of the bridge is undoubtedly its multi-level strip, which is located at the highest point of what is said to be the largest and tallest suspended structure in the world. Apparently, the place was submitted to be evaluated by the Guinness Book of Records.

The project, estimated to cost approximately US$40 million, also includes a zip line where visitors can navigate through the valley and “swing” on the cliff, while a series of guest pavilions are nearby.

Tomer Mor Yosef of the Kass Group previously revealed that he was inspired by the same cannon for the shape of the crossbar.

“The goal was to create a very exciting and unforgettable moment that would awaken the five senses of the guests and leave a lasting impression in their memory,” he told the Georgian newspaper last year.

amazing bridge

The authorities hope that the spectacular bridge will attract more tourists to the site, which is considered one of the most impressive natural attractions in Georgia.

This project comes after the opening last April of glass bottom bridge The tallest in the world, hanging 150 meters from the ground and 632 meters in length and located in the rural area of ​​Son La Province, in northwestern Vietnam.

Georgia’s Glass Bridge opened the same week the country lifted all Covid-19 entry requirements for international visitors, returning to its pre-pandemic border policy.

The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the news on June 15.