A young Cuban woman sparked controversy by sharing her experience as a newcomer to the United States on social networks, and called on those living on the island to Understand that things are not as easy as they seem from the outside, and newcomers cannot help everyonebut only to his closest family nucleus.

“There are many people in Cuba who write to you and tell you”How is it going?’ And they don’t want to hear the truth of things, because they think that because you live here in the United States, you live well. I walk to work, because this woman over here gets up at 5am, gets on her bus, has to take the girl to “take care of” and walk back and forth from where the bus leaves you to work. Here everyone does not have a car, here not everyone has a family in the United States, and here there are those who reach zero, like me.He began saying.

The young woman added that this is the reason why when she was asked this question she could not say that she works well, and she dismantled the list of expenses that leave the salary she receives with nothing.

“You have to stop complaining so much, I know things are worse in Cuba than here and at least I eat here, because Cubans live by eatingBut do not leave, despite the fact that pork is meat.

“You have just arrived, sir, and you have just arrived, that is wrong […] Things are on fire here too, don’t think it’s only in Cuba […] Here we all just arrived are not doing well, we don’t have enough money‘ added the young woman.

Don’t think the US is a big deal either. Here you have more possibilities than in Cuba, of course, you have better economic conditions, but you don’t sleep, “he said.

This video was posted on Tik TokAnd This created a huge uproar and unleashed heavy criticism, prompting the female immigrant to respond and explain some things about her immigration history and her current reality.

To the many who recommended that she return to Cuba, she explained that she was very strong, that she had crossed nine borders pregnant, had given birth in Mexico in the midst of an epidemic, and had been sent back to Mexico from the United States twice. In the time of former President Trump, it is either returning or gaining momentum, but that This does not prevent him from showing the disoriented in Cuba how things are, because he does not like to be “inflated”.

“I am very strong and nothing can stop me,” the immigrant explained, and confirmed that she sends many parcels to Cuba for her son who remained on the island and for his mother, but she cannot send them to her cousins. or friends.

He says he left the country with only $500 in his pocket Trinidad and Tobagoand for a year he had to collect money with his partner to continue the road.

What I’m complaining about is those who stand to the side over there and criticize the people over here. They have to put their feet on the ground. Here, too, things are pretty tricky. It’s a reality. He insisted that I say that the reality of things does not mean that I want to go to Cuba.

The Cuban concluded, “You first have to be good financially to be able to help those you left there, because if you’re not well, you can’t help. Those in Cuba don’t realize it. I can’t help more people.”

A brief video posted by journalist Mario J. Benton on the subject gathers more than 17,000 reactions and hundreds of comments, some expressing sympathy and others openly critical of the young woman’s point of view.

“What are the expectations of newcomers? How do we imagine immigration in Cuba? Tolerance of the opinion of others. Does anyone care about the tens of thousands of people among us who are mired in legal debt and learn to live in this country?” , the caller left questions on a subject that undoubtedly aroused anger among Cuban society.