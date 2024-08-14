August 14, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They warn that an asteroid will hit the Earth; when will it be? | First half

They warn that an asteroid will hit the Earth; when will it be? | First half

Roger Rehbein August 14, 2024 2 min read

Shocking news has caught the attention of the whole world, and humanity may witness a phenomenon similar to the phenomenon of a science fiction movie, thanks to the fact that… orN An ancient star known to scientists could collide with Earth.

The path of the asteroid known as “101955 Pinostudied by Chinese scientists since 1999Now, 25 years later, researchers have reported that The most effective solution For our planet It is to destroy it and thus avoid the effect.

When will the asteroid reach Earth?

According to a study published in the scientific journal. “Icarus”, Chinese scientists announced that after the return of their space probe after Its mission in 2023The asteroid will have an interaction distance with Earth. Only 0.05mm, presence Potential hazard.

However, they stressed that In case of impact with the ground. this It will not represent a mass extinction.Given its diameter and weight, the asteroid It will not have these effects, But if It can destroy an entire area in the blink of an eye.

He stated that the main goal of the researchers It does not detect the path of influence.But they started designing. Action plan to try to destroy the asteroid that will affect the planet In 100 yearsThis plan was designed by scientists. Yirui Wang, Mingtao Li, Zizheng Gong, Jianming Wang, Chuankui Wang, Pinghong Zhou.

What will be his plan to save the Earth?

Researchers from China National Space Science Center They decided that Bennu’s impact on Earth It will be 100 years from nowIt is a distant history but it provides an opportunity for testing and design. Celestial declination system.

See also  Goodbye to WhatsApp on these models of mobile phones, starting in February

The system the researchers developed during their project to deflect Bennu from Earth is an innovative synchronous impact system. 23 Long March rockets launched into Bennu orbitany They will deflect 9,000 kilometers of the asteroid away from Earth.

China’s plan differs greatly from the initial proposal made by a potBecause at that time it was considered that it would be necessary. Up to 53 ships to divert Bennu from Earth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

New Pixels Let You Search Screenshots Using AI
3 min read

New Pixels Let You Search Screenshots Using AI

August 14, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Why Google Recommends Deactivating 2G Cellular Connection: Here’s the Process to Do It
3 min read

Why Google Recommends Deactivating 2G Cellular Connection: Here’s the Process to Do It

August 13, 2024 Roger Rehbein
How to share between two people on Instagram
3 min read

How to share between two people on Instagram

August 13, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

This was the result of the quarter-finals | First half
2 min read

This was the result of the quarter-finals | First half

August 14, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
They warn that an asteroid will hit the Earth; when will it be? | First half
2 min read

They warn that an asteroid will hit the Earth; when will it be? | First half

August 14, 2024 Roger Rehbein
King Charles III bought a New York apartment for a million dollars
2 min read

King Charles III bought a New York apartment for a million dollars

August 14, 2024 Lane Skeldon
A drastic decision by Hitler’s descendants to ensure the extinction of their lineage
1 min read

A drastic decision by Hitler’s descendants to ensure the extinction of their lineage

August 14, 2024 Winston Hale