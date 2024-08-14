They warn that an asteroid will hit the Earth; when will it be? | First half

Shocking news has caught the attention of the whole world, and humanity may witness a phenomenon similar to the phenomenon of a science fiction movie, thanks to the fact that… orN An ancient star known to scientists could collide with Earth.

The path of the asteroid known as “101955 Pinostudied by Chinese scientists since 1999Now, 25 years later, researchers have reported that The most effective solution For our planet It is to destroy it and thus avoid the effect.

When will the asteroid reach Earth?

According to a study published in the scientific journal. “Icarus”, Chinese scientists announced that after the return of their space probe after Its mission in 2023The asteroid will have an interaction distance with Earth. Only 0.05mm, presence Potential hazard.

However, they stressed that In case of impact with the ground. this It will not represent a mass extinction.Given its diameter and weight, the asteroid It will not have these effects, But if It can destroy an entire area in the blink of an eye.

He stated that the main goal of the researchers It does not detect the path of influence.But they started designing. Action plan to try to destroy the asteroid that will affect the planet In 100 yearsThis plan was designed by scientists. Yirui Wang, Mingtao Li, Zizheng Gong, Jianming Wang, Chuankui Wang, Pinghong Zhou.

What will be his plan to save the Earth?

Researchers from China National Space Science Center They decided that Bennu’s impact on Earth It will be 100 years from nowIt is a distant history but it provides an opportunity for testing and design. Celestial declination system.

The system the researchers developed during their project to deflect Bennu from Earth is an innovative synchronous impact system. 23 Long March rockets launched into Bennu orbitany They will deflect 9,000 kilometers of the asteroid away from Earth.

China’s plan differs greatly from the initial proposal made by a potBecause at that time it was considered that it would be necessary. Up to 53 ships to divert Bennu from Earth.

