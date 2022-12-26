They revealed the real reason for the scandal in the French national team after the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

2022-12-25

After L’Equipe revealed the full conflict between Didier Deschamps and Karim Benzema, influential French journalist Romain Molina exposed a poisoned atmosphere based on information essentially linking Antoine Griezmann and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

According to the information developed by Molina, the Atletico Madrid and Tottenham player welcomed Benzema’s exit from the 2022 World Cup as a result of the quadriceps muscle injury in his left thigh, which sidelined the Real Madrid striker just hours before the start of the opening day.

Is it turned on? Karim Benzema surprises Real Madrid fans before the 2023 season

These two players and officials of the French Football Federation discovered Benzema’s farewell to the national team on the plane that was taking them to Paris from Doha, according to L’Equipe newspaper.

In another report, the journalist mentions Griezmann’s tension when Karim returned to the national team.

“There have been meetings with Giroud, Griezmann, Lloris and Pogba… the ‘four’. And they don’t say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to Deschamps about Benzema’s return (to the French team). But in fact, they are not very happy, which is understandable because France won. the World Cup and a group was formed so that the players could say “It’s our team etc.”, and “If a player arrives…”. We can understand that, France was the world champion. But these gentlemen weren’t particularly upset because Benzema is a bad guy, no, but because Griezmann, Pogba was worried about the fans.

He adds: “There was a problem for Griezmann with being too focused on Benzema. There was almost a meeting of the French team’s executive committee due to views on Twitter before the European Cup because Mr. Griezmann wasn’t happy to see so little on the nets,” says the caller.