January 18, 2022

They publish a list of aircraft authorized in the United States to perform low-sight landings in areas where the 5G network will be deployed

Zera Pearson January 17, 2022 1 min read

Posted:

17 one 2022 16:38 GMT

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved two models of radio altimeters to be installed on a variety of Boeing and Airbus aircraft.

US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorized On Sunday, 45% of the US merchant fleet will be landing at airports in low visibility conditions as the new 5G communications network will be deployed on January 19.

The agency has approved two models of radio altimeters to be installed on a variety of aircraft. Boeing and Airbus. Approved models include the Boeing 737, 747, 757, 767, MD-10/-11, Airbus A310, A319, A320, A321, A330 and A350. The FAA expects to issue more approvals in the coming days.

However, flights at some airports may still be affected. For its part, the FAA is also continuing to work with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems.

Previously, the US carriers were AT&T and Verizon they accepted Delaying the launch of Etisalat’s 5G network by two weeks, scheduled for January 5.

The authorities’ recommendation was to postpone the launch of the network motivated, impulsive Due to concerns that the new service may cause interference with devices such as radio altimeters Aircraft, a vital tool for Low visibility landing Which provides the aircraft with information about the height above the surface of the ground or water.

