They paid $190 million for an apartment in New York

An anonymous buyer paid $190 million to buy a apartment Overlooking central Park In Manhattan, which is now one of the most expensive hotels in New York, which is twice as expensive as the billionaire two years ago. Daniel andThe Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The previous owner, founder of investment fund Och-Ziff, paid $93 million two years ago for this four-bedroom, 1,000-square-foot penthouse, located on the “golden mile” south central Park.

Och, who moved to Florida for tax reasons when he acquired this property, founded the Och-Ziff money management fund in 1994, later turning into an eagle fund he left in 2019.

In 2016, the fund, which ran a $39 billion portfolio at the time, had to pay a $413 million fine for bribing officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya and other African countries to win business.

At the moment, it is not known who is the buyer of one of the most expensive homes in Manhattan and whether the process includes another home apartment From a room Och bought for $2 million in the same building.

With a personal fortune of $4.1 billion, estimated by Forbes magazine, Och still owns another penthouse in the East central ParkWhich in 2019 amounted to about $57.5 million, according to the newspaper.

This process is the latest in a series of transactions in this building designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern, located at 220 central Park South, which holds the record for apartment The most expensive in the United States.

In 2019, another mutual fund founder, Ken Griffin, paid $238 million for a apartment In the same building designed by Frenchman Thierry W. Despont.

The co-founder of Alibaba, the Chinese online commerce giant, Joseph Tsai, who is also the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, paid 157.5 million for two apartments in this 289-meter-high building.

The building contains private restaurants, gym, juice bar, library, basketball court, golf simulator and playground.