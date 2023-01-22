They issued an arrest warrant for Don Omar in Bolivia

Urban singer Don Omar is facing an arrest warrant in Bolivia, after prosecutor Nancy Carrasco, who specializes in heritage crimes, ordered him on Saturday in the Santa Cruz de la Sierra district.

The orden detención contra William Omar Landron, nombre del artista, se dictó con el propósito de llevarlo a declarar ante la División Economico Financiero de la Fuerza Special de Lucha Contra el Crimen de Santa Cruz frente al delito de estafa agravada, informó el periódico colombiano the time.

Along with Don Omar, his brother Hector Luis Landrón Rivera has been cited, as well as Felix Gerardo Ortiz and Gabriel Enrique Pizarro, better known as reggaeton singers Zion and Lennox.

Press release from Don Omar’s office. ( supplied )

The arrest warrant was issued following the complaint filed by the Agency of the Ministry of Users and Consumer Protection, following the suspension of the concert that the artist was to perform on Thursday, January 19, in La Paz. It should be noted that this concert took place the next day (yesterday Friday) and that the concert that was scheduled for yesterday in Santa Cruz will take place today, Saturday.

It was revealed that the suspension was due to the artist’s difficulty getting to the country.

The artist’s office explained the reason for the relapse in a statement, in which it indicated that the company had contracted to provide him with air transportation from the state of Florida. Unexpectedly, it changed the aircraft assigned to an aircraft with less flight independence (range), which harmed safety. Passengers and take them to the Bolivian capital.

In statements to the Bolivian media signed by Agencia EFE, the director of the Special Anti-Crime Force (Felcc), Rolando Rojas, stated that those responsible for the organization, including the singer’s brother, had been arrested “for investigation”.

“The commitment was that (the concert) was going to take place today (Thursday),” the police chief noted, since there was already a first cancellation of the presentation that was to take place in the cities of La Paz and Santa Cruz. At the beginning of last December.

Rojas noted that “many people had their tickets” so they came from inside the country and waited for the event to be held outside La Paz’s main stadium.