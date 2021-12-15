They have revealed a new video of the trailer that crashed with immigrants in Chiapas – Prensa Libre

The video was recorded by the cameras of the Coordination, Control, Command, Communications and Computing Authority (C5) and broadcast on Tuesday, December 14.

A new recording of a trailer that crashed in Chiapas with dozens of migrants, mostly Guatemalans, has appeared in Mexican media.

The log shows the passage of the trailer, which was carrying about 160 Guatemalan immigrants, which crashed last Thursday 9, seven kilometers from this toll booth.

The trailer passed the toll booth in Chiapa de Corzo at 3:14 p.m. and passed through lane number seven.

Mexican media highlighted that two trailers containing respirators passed through the cabin.

The two units quickly competed to see who came first, according to witnesses.

But there is one more thing: Mexican media confirm that in the background of the photos taken, at least two units of the National Institute of Migration (INM), which periodically review vehicles crossing the booth, are seen. Despite this, the trailers were not reviewed.

They also highlighted that the trailers passed a checkpoint located at the Chiapa de Corzo intersection.

Mexican authorities suspect the trailer driver lost control after hitting the retaining wall on the Tuxtla Gutierrez-Chiapa de Corzo motorway.