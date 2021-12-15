December 17, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They have revealed a new video of the trailer that crashed with immigrants in Chiapas - Prensa Libre

They have revealed a new video of the trailer that crashed with immigrants in Chiapas – Prensa Libre

Phyllis Ward December 15, 2021 1 min read

A new recording of a trailer that crashed in Chiapas with dozens of migrants, mostly Guatemalans, has appeared in Mexican media.

The video was recorded by the cameras of the Coordination, Control, Command, Communications and Computing Authority (C5) and broadcast on Tuesday, December 14.

The log shows the passage of the trailer, which was carrying about 160 Guatemalan immigrants, which crashed last Thursday 9, seven kilometers from this toll booth.

The trailer passed the toll booth in Chiapa de Corzo at 3:14 p.m. and passed through lane number seven.

Mexican media highlighted that two trailers containing respirators passed through the cabin.

The two units quickly competed to see who came first, according to witnesses.

But there is one more thing: Mexican media confirm that in the background of the photos taken, at least two units of the National Institute of Migration (INM), which periodically review vehicles crossing the booth, are seen. Despite this, the trailers were not reviewed.

They also highlighted that the trailers passed a checkpoint located at the Chiapa de Corzo intersection.

Mexican authorities suspect the trailer driver lost control after hitting the retaining wall on the Tuxtla Gutierrez-Chiapa de Corzo motorway.

See also  Guatemala was excluded from the democracy summit organized by Joe Biden - Prinsa Lieber

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Havana has asked Spain to donate medicines for Covid-19 due to the shortage on the island

December 16, 2021 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Drowning affects homes in the center of Zaruma in El Oro | Ecuador | News

December 16, 2021 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Danilo Medina predicts victory for PLD in 2024

December 15, 2021 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

McDonald’s recovers $105 million from ex-CEO Steve Easterbrook

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Exclusive series “Líos de Familia” Dominican for Pantaya platform

December 16, 2021 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

How many calories can you burn in 30 minutes of exercise? These are the five most effective exercises

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

UEFA Champions League: UEFA apologizes for shameful draw for Round of 16 | Alexandre Ceferin | Sports

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis