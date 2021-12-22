December 22, 2021

They found a perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo in China

Roger Rehbein December 22, 2021 2 min read

image source, France Press agency

caption,

The researchers said the egg may have been preserved by a sudden landslide that buried it.

Scientists have discovered a perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo that was preparing to be born, just as animals like chickens do.

It was discovered in the city of Ganzhou in southern China, and researchers estimate that it is at least 66 million years old.

It is believed to have been a toothless theropod or Oviraptosaurus. Experts named him Baby Yingliang.

Fion Waisum Ma, one of the scientists associated with the discovery, said it is “Best Dinosaur Embryo Ever Found”.

