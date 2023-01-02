They explode against Marchesín after making a new foul

Agustín Marchesín was both hero and villain in Celta’s match against Sevilla: his performance did not go unnoticed by America’s fans.

Guillermo Ochoa’s Departure I hope Agustín Marchesín returns to America This sparked a lot of controversy among fans of the cream blue color. Some support the return of the Argentine in exchange for all that he gave to the institution, but others disagree with the level he showed during his time with Celta de Vigo.

Marky himself recently revealed this after he left Porto I dealt a heavy blowbecause it caused him to be excluded from the Argentina squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

As a result of these and other personal problems, the 34-year-old goalkeeper is having a difficult time at the professional level. He’s a junior with Celta, however Hectare They made more mistakes what hits This leaves doubts that it could be a solution for the Eagles.

In LaLiga’s return after the World Cup, Celtestas hosted Sevilla on Matchday 15. Los Sinestes went ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a first-half goal from Jabri Vega. Moments later, Marchesne With his feet he made a great saveBut in the complementary part, he contributed to the Seville goal falling.

Kike Salas finished with a header, resulting from a corner kick. The shot didn’t seem to have much of an issue with it, because Agustín was in a good position. The Argentine only managed to spot the ball, but it was there We got to the bottom of the networksWhich brought him a lot of criticism.

