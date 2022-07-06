July 6, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They explain the process of adapting the buses donated by Belgium to the climate of Cuba 'Cuba' Granma

They explain the process of adapting the buses donated by Belgium to the climate of Cuba ‘Cuba’ Granma

Phyllis Ward July 6, 2022 2 min read

Passengers of buses donated by Belgium to Cuba and circulated from the UEB Terminal de Ómnibus Mulgoba, in Boyeros, expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of air circulation and the noticeable heat inside these vehicles, which are not yet adapted to the climatic conditions of the island.
The Provincial transportation company in HavanaAnd it reported in this regard, Tuesday, that the preparation and start-up of these buses, which were received in the port of Havana on June 24, began at the aforementioned municipal station.
They also explained that although the basic elements of the operation of this equipment are not known and given the current transportation situation in the capital, it was decided to put it into circulation from July 4, when five articulated buses came into operation. P12 road and five mosques on the P16 road.
At the same time, work is underway to adapt to the climate. “An enabling environment has been created for greater portability through both corridors; However, their air conditioners cannot withstand the high temperatures in the country,” adds the official information posted on the company’s Facebook page.
They argued that the situation was predetermined, and for this reason work is being done on the coupling of windows. It is intended to change three solid car windows and five hinged windows; In addition to the existing ventilation system.
The regional carrier in Havana has reported that in the next few days more teams will be integrated into the passenger service, up to 16 workers (nine for line P12 and seven for line P16).
They add that the donated buses are not new but were manufactured in 2007, and therefore have been in operation for 14 years, although they are well preserved and have a high technical level. They have also introduced technical malfunctions, which are being resolved in cooperation with the district’s correctional authorities.

See also  Chile's Senate votes to impeach President Pinera

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

CERN Collider Searches for More Secrets of the Universe

July 6, 2022 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

“I hope you do the same with the Comptroller’s Office”

July 6, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Tax evasion outside the law

July 5, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

André Lamoglia trains the legs and buttocks with this exercise

July 6, 2022 Zera Pearson
5 min read

Blue Cross Bruno Mendes

July 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

They explain the process of adapting the buses donated by Belgium to the climate of Cuba ‘Cuba’ Granma

July 6, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Software reduces over 80 forms of fraud

July 6, 2022 Zera Pearson