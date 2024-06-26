They discover a new solar system with three potentially habitable planets – teach me about science

One of the purposes for which scientists work is to search for a habitable planet for our species and for other species, animals and plants that live on Earth, because our planet, as we know, although it is beautiful and wonderful in every sense of the word, is one that one day will not be habitable due to pollution or… Overpopulation or some other natural phenomenon or external factor that makes life impossible. For this reason, scientists have aggressively searched for many planetary candidates for life, because as we all know, there are solar systems close to ours that contain orbiting planets that could be habitable.

Today we are sharing with you a recent discovery made by Dr. Shweta Dalal, a renowned researcher at the University of Exeter.

About the latest discovery

Astronomers have discovered three potential “super-Earths” exoplanets orbiting a relatively nearby orange dwarf star. These exoplanets orbit the star HD 48498, located about 55 light-years from Earth, with orbital periods of 7, 38 and 151 Earth days, respectively. The exoplanet is located in the habitable zone of its host star, where conditions can allow liquid water to exist. This discovery is important because this orange star resembles our Sun and represents the closest planetary system to host a super-Earth in a habitable zone. the Dr. Shweta Dalal, The leader of the research team at the University of Exeter said: This discovery is an exciting step forward in the search for habitable planets orbiting sun-like stars, with a mass greater than Earth but less than the ice giants Uranus. Neptune has been identified through observations.

What is the “habitable zone of a planetary system?”

In astrophysics, area Habitability The stellar is the region around a star where the flow of radiation allows liquid water to exist on the surface of a rocky planet. For a planet to be within this zone, it must have a mass between 0.5 and 10 times Earth’s mass and an atmospheric pressure greater than 6.1 millibars. In addition to the distance from the star, other factors, such as orbital eccentricity and atmospheric properties, affect habitability. If the planet were too close, it would experience global warming like Venus; If it is too far, the water will freeze. The discovery of rocky exoplanets in this region has led to increased interest in astrobiology and exoplanetary science.

Searching for new planets for life

Exploring and searching for habitable planets is a fascinating field of astrobiology. Scientists seek to understand the conditions for habitability on other planets, such as the presence of suitable atmospheres and the presence of liquid water. NASA, for example, studies exoplanets to understand their atmospheres and determine whether they are habitable. Although concrete evidence of life on other planets has not yet been found, searching for biosignatures and exploring promising ocean worlds, such as Europa, are areas of focus. Advanced technology and space missions are bringing us closer to the possibility of finding life beyond Earth.