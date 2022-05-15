They caught a crocodile about 3 meters high in the backyard of a house in Florida

A crocodile over seven feet long (approximately three meters) The house was found this Saturday in Davey, South Florida (USA), had breakfast in the backyard and had no choice but to notify the family and local authorities.

“We guess it came from the pool there, but our door was open because it was broken,” Tina Mermelstein told local 10.

Two experts from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Authority (FWC) arrived home immediately They do not move the animals after an uncomfortable taskAccording to pictures distributed by the aforementioned TV channel.

Two hunters They used a rope and a long stick to move the reptiles Large dimensions, then they wrapped his mouth with adhesive tape, finally took him out of the house and loaded him into the van with the help of a third person.

During the maneuver, the alligator showed a large bite and kept its mouth open.

According to the same media, the underage crocodile will be taken to one of these FWC-owned animal shelters in West Palm Beach (southeast) or Naples (southwest).

On April 27, a crocodile 10 feet (three meters) long A state highway on the outskirts of Oviedo was forced to reduce traffic (Central Florida).

According to photos from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the crocodile emerged from Lake Joseph and crossed the road when it caused panic among motorists.

Agents at the sheriff’s office and Ovio police put an end to the crocodile’s adventures, cornering him with their cars until they took him into the abyss.

There they waited for the engineer sent by the FWC to evacuate him from the scene.

Every spring the FWC publishes tips on how to live safely with crocodiles and alligators in Florida.

“Signs of spring (warm weather, blooming flowers and nesting birds) occur throughout Florida. Warm temperatures indicate that crocodiles are very active and visible,” the guide said, adding that the recommendations are to be followed inside and outside the water, which is a natural environment. Of these animals.

According to the state systemSevere injuries caused by these “harassing” reptiles are rare in Florida.

Alligator is a conservation success story in Florida that has a “healthy and stable” population, with an estimated 1.3 million animals of all sizes.

They are found in freshwater lakes, ponds, swamps and slow-moving rivers in all 67 Florida counties, according to the FWC.