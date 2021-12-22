They beat Adamari López on Instagram for this video

Actress and host Adamari Lopez 50 years old is one of the most followed women on social networks already having over 6 million followers from all latitudes and for them she shares her best looks for Hoy Día which airs Monday to Friday on Telemundo network.

Adamari Lopez. Source: MDZ . file

As part of the Christmas preview, Adamari Lopez He posted on the social network of the little cam a video in which he appears replaying the song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by the American singer. Mariah Carey, At the same time he is dancing beside the Christmas tree in the design of the program set.

Adamari Lopez In the clip, she wears a red dress in harmony with the era that highlights her slim silhouette as a result of her physical effort and good nutrition. This is combined with subtle makeup and sleek hair combed back, while gifts are surrounded by the benito side.

Although at first glance everything seemed to be going well, his followers did not like this kind of greeting at all and destroyed him on the net. “Let’s celebrate this Christmas week!” Adamari Lopez next to the video in his feed and bad comments were noticed right away.

so far posted Adamari Lopez It has reached over 100,000 likes but has very negative reviews, such as “You can’t even look like a clown or a clown”; “Even the singer thinks now”; “Now that she’s lost weight, she’s even in soup, what a mess.” Before she looked more human, she’s now so superficial.