December 22, 2021

They beat Adamari López on Instagram for this video

Lane Skeldon December 22, 2021 2 min read

Actress and host Adamari Lopez 50 years old is one of the most followed women on social networks already having over 6 million followers from all latitudes and for them she shares her best looks for Hoy Día which airs Monday to Friday on Telemundo network.

Adamari Lopez. Source: MDZ . file

As part of the Christmas preview, Adamari Lopez He posted on the social network of the little cam a video in which he appears replaying the song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by the American singer. Mariah Carey, At the same time he is dancing beside the Christmas tree in the design of the program set.

