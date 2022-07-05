They arrested Christian Nodal on the video saying “I love you” to Kazuo and dumped him on the networks

It seems that in practice the fact that Christian Nodal He’s left Belinda in oblivion, because he’s getting more romantic with his new love Kazuobecause he doesn’t use any occasion just to show signs of affection in public, but now he could already be in a serious relationship with her, because he got caught Video saying “I love you” For the Argentine singer, this did not satisfy the netizens who frustrated in Networks.

It must be remembered that it was in February when Streptococcus It was announced that the courtship of Belinda had ended, which surprised everyone, because the famous couple was already engaged to get to the altar, and both of them even had tattoos with references to each other.

behind this, Christian He admitted on several occasions that the separation was painful for him, and therefore very difficult to deal with, because he was very in love, in addition to the fact that until today, the reason for their separation has not been specifically revealed. .

This is how Christian said “I love you” to Kazuo in public

Spread on social media video Where you can watch before the concert Christian Nodal s Kazuo However, when walking towards the platform, when the audience is surrounded by them, they both stop and tell her “I love you”.

Many users of different social networks denounced him for saying such words to Kazuo When they have very little relationship, because it’s only been a few weeks since they first started appearing together.

“Oh, little by little?” , “This person does not love anyone”, “He loves her too quickly?” , “The good thing is that he loved Billy and that’s according to how he hurt her,” “In a month he really likes her name, you don’t even know what it is,” “He forgot Billy’s ring very quickly,” “I saw you were like most people,” he told him I I love you and have a silly idea week,” were some comments with those who frustrated networks.