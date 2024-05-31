ticket, numismatica.avif

They are rewarding $150,000 to the collector who saves this dollar bill

Specifically, coveted tickets They have a value dollarwas printed in 2014, and can be worth no less than the total amount of $150,000.

In general, it is the characteristics that make value a ticket Inside a world numismatics It has to do with the shape inside, its size, and even some errors in its formation, to name a few.

In this case, the United States Bureau of Engraving and Printing designed two identical copies of the type a ticketwith matching serial numbers: numbers can be B00000001 and B00250000 or B03200001 and B09600000.

► You might be interested: The valuable collection of coins for which they paid more than $70 million

Dollar, bill.avif

On the other hand, it should be noted that this a ticket It must have a B stamp, which will indicate it is from the Federal Reserve, and end with a star.

After this error, it is believed that 6.4 million are of this type tickets They came to light, although there are only a few in circulation. Nine pairs of these repeats were found.

You should do this if you have a valuable coin or bill

If you have currency or a ticket You have value, so don’t hesitate to sell it if it doesn’t mean anything to you. This simple act can give you thousands dollar And adjust your economic situation.

To sell this type of coins or ticketsyou can call home numismatics Specialize in sales, or carry out the procedure yourself through different pages such as Coininvest, Ebay or Todo Comunicación, to name a few.