June 15, 2024

They are giving up up to $300,000 for a one dollar Morgan silver coin

Zera Pearson June 14, 2024

Although most Coins They are used to pay for our everyday purchases, and there are some that, given their history, can reach impressive values. This is the case for Morgan silver pieces, which can be worth more than $300,000. These coins, prized by collectors around the world, are distinguished not only by their material value, but also by their high historical value.

Morgan coins

the Coins The Morgan piece was minted between 1878 and 1921, and is best known for its design showing a figure of Liberty with a wreath on the obverse and an eagle with spread wings on the back. Designed by George T. Morgan, it reflects a crucial period in American history, marked by industrialization and economic prosperity.

