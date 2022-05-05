They are asking for 10 years in prison for the defendants in the Super Tucano case

The Public Prosecution On Tuesday, a court requested a 10-year prison sentence and a fine of 7 million US dollars against those accused of taking bribes worth 3.5 million dollars distributed by Brazilian airline Embraer to be used as a supplier of eight planes. Super Toucan.

The trial was broadcast in the Third Collegiate Court of the National District against Retired Major General Pedro Rafael Peña Antonio, former Minister of Defense; Colonel Carlos Piccini Nunez, former Director of Special Projects for the Dominican Air Force (FAD), and entrepreneur Daniel Aquino Hernandez, as well as 4D Business Group and Magycor.

Prosecutor Isis de la Cruz, from the Office of the Special Prosecutor of the Prosecution of the Republic Administrative corruption (Bibka), explained that the file Public Prosecution Make formal conclusions as to what the process is Super ToucanHe requested the indictment of each of the accused.

“In this case Public Prosecution He requested a ten-year prison sentence for Daniel Aquino Hernandez, Ramon Pechini Nunez and Pena Antonio for the crimes they were accused of. He also asked for a $7 million fine.

He explained that each company was required to pay a fine of 100 minimum wages.

Representative Public Prosecution He explained in a press release issued by the Attorney General’s Office that at the next hearing, the defenses will present their conclusions and thus the counter-response from Public Prosecution If necessary.

“In this case Public Prosecution “He has clarified the facts of the accusation and is confident of the outcome that the court will give,” he added.

“We understand that the conviction has already been won and that we have presented all the evidence against the defendants that shows their responsibility in these events,” he added.

De la Cruz provided details of the process when answering questions from journalists from various media outlets at the Ciudad Nueva Palace of Justice, after the hearing.

The Public Prosecution He is represented by Isis de la Cruz, José Miguel Marmolejos, Ernes Mila, Rosa Piccardo and Rosa Alba Garcia.

The indictment began last November to indict the accused with bribery, money laundering and illicit enrichment, in the case being heard by Judges Arlen Ventura Jiménez (President), Leticia Martinez Noboa and Milagros Mercedes Ramirez Cabrera at this point.

The process began in 2016 and the accusation was subsequently filed in 2017. Now it continues at the substantive trial stage.

for this case from Administrative corruptionEmbraer, which admitted to handing bribes, was sentenced in 2018 to pay 7 million and 40 thousand dollars to the Dominican State.

The Bibka The group of defendants is accused of breaching several articles of the Dominican Penal Code, Law No. 448-06 on Bribery in Trade and Investment, and Old Law No. 72-02 on Money Laundering.

according to him Public Prosecution Investigations in this case covered tracking of remittances in and outside the country, analysis and verification of assets, examination of bank account movements, as well as locating and investigating assets.

The court gave three hours to Public Prosecution to present their conclusions.

After completing today’s agenda, the court ordered The next May 11 session will continue at 2:00 pm. In addition, set the turn of the defenses on the 19th of this month, starting at 9:00 AM.