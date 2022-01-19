They agreed to start a possible draw against Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) reported Monday that it has approved three requests to initiate proceedings for a possible referendum to revoke the president’s mandate. Nicolas Maduro.

Nicolas MaduroThe agency said on its Twitter account.

He noted that the applications that were approved were paid by Venezuelan Movement of Retrieval (Move), Todos Unidos por el Revocatorio, Referendum and the National Executive Committee of the Confedejunta jointly with the National and International Democracy Committee.

The council explained that “the groups announce their intention to become a promoter of a request to activate the referendum of withdrawal of confidence, which is the first step in accordance with the provisions of the regulations to organize promotion and request referendums to withdraw popular electoral mandates.”

He added that the final activation of this process requires that 20% of those registered in the country’s electoral register express their “will” certified by their signatures, as stipulated in Article 72 of the constitution.

“Announcing on Monday the origin of the requests, the National Electoral Council must now prepare a timetable for collecting these wills,” the entity said.

Hours ago, engine spokesman Nelson Chete Laroche called for the activation of the referendum to remove Maduro from office, in this way, there is social peace.

“We want Referendum I remember (…) so that there is social peace, so that there is institutional confidence and so that there is illusion and hope for the future on the part of Venezuelans,” Chitty Laroche told reporters at the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Maduro was elected in the May 2018 presidential election and was sworn in for his second term (2019-2025) before the previous National Constituent Assembly on the 24th of the same month, but he did so again on January 10, 2019 before the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ).

Venezuela’s Magna Carta law states that the president must be sworn in on January 10 of the year in which his term begins, but before Parliament.

Maduro did not take the oath before Parliament due to an alleged “disrespect” to the TJF legislature.

In this regard, Chitty Larosa explained that they have submitted a “citizenship claim” to the National Election Council because they are still waiting for “the timetable that will be presented to start the mechanisms, the protocol that leads to the activation of Referendum Re-Call”.