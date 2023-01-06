These were the most punctual airlines in the world in 2022

Brazil’s Azul Air was named the world’s most punctual airline in 2022. Credit: Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Getty Images

(CNN) – This week we saw commuter news got cut off In the Philippines after a power outage, delays Florida flights and Denver, as well as the ongoing saga of Southwest Airlines crisis during the festivities.



Welcome to the year 2023, where front page news is being made by a real airline on time. In fact, it was the South American carrier Azul Brazil Airlines, which last year had the best performance in punctuality worldwide, according to a new report from the aviation analysis firm. Cerium.

During a particularly chaotic 12 months for aviation, Azul Brazil operated nearly 280,000 flights last year, of which 88.93% arrived within 15 minutes of their scheduled time at the gate, a Cirium performance metric.

In the rest of South America, LATAM Airlines from Chile (86.31% punctuality on more than 450,000 flights) is fourth in Cirium’s ranking of international airlines, while Avianca from Colombia (83.48% and nearly 145,000 flights) is sixth.

The United States leads the airports

The United States was also well represented, both on airlines and at airports.

For the second year in a row, Delta Air Lines has received the Cirium Platinum Award for Global Operational Excellence, which weighs on-time performance alongside operational complexity and the airline’s ability to reduce the impact of flight disruptions on its passengers.

Although Delta ranks fifth on the global leaderboard, 83.63% of its million-plus flights are on time.

United Airlines (80.46%) came in eighth and American Airlines (78.29%) ranked tenth, while Southwest came in second with 74.06%.

Six of the ten most punctual airports in the world are located in the United States, and Salt Lake City International Airport ranks first. Cirium reports that 83.87% of its 226,545 flights took off within 15 minutes of the scheduled departure time.

Bad year for the UK

The Asia-Pacific region has been considerably slower to open air travel post-Covid-19 than the rest of the world. Japan reopened its international borders in October, and two of its airlines, All Nippon Airways (88.61%) and Japan Airlines (88.00%), reached the second and third places, respectively, in the Cirium ranking table.

Japan’s StarFlyer was named the world’s leading low-cost airline (95.23% on time on nearly 22,000 flights), and Tokyo’s Haneda had the best global performance for on-time departures (90.33% on time on more than 370,000 flights). ).

It’s also been a great year for Middle East travel, with Expo 2020 Dubai and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 delayed, but Emirates (in 7) and Qatar Airways (in 10) were up to the challenge.

No European airlines or airports appeared in Cirium’s Top 10 Global Leaders list and no UK airlines or airports qualified for their top-performing regional rankings in Europe.

Spanish Iberia, which has a punctuality of 85.87% on more than 91,000 flights, is rated the best in Europe.

The best airlines in the world in terms of punctuality, according to Cirium:

Azul Brazilian Airlines (88.93% punctuality; 279,722 flights). All Nippon Airways (88.61% punctuality; 162,370 flights). Japan Airlines (88.00% punctuality, 165,981 flights). LATAM Airlines (86.31% punctuality; 451,651 flights). Delta Air Lines (83.63% punctuality; 1,004,684 flights). Avianca SA (83.48% punctuality; 144,525 flights). Emirates Airlines (81.30% punctuality; 137,589 flights). United Airlines (80.46% punctuality, 789,200 flights). Qatar Airways (punctuality 78.32%, 152,377 flights). American Airlines (78.29% punctuality; 1,076,100 flights).

The best performing global airports for 2022 were: