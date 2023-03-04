These are the two new stores that will open in Nuevo Laredo

Yesterday municipal authorities confirmed the company’s expansion Walmart in Nuevo Laredowith the Aurrera Shopping Center.

It will be the first of two new stores expected to open in it Nuevo Laredo. The store expands to the south and west of the city.

Related news

Wal-Mart Group’s announcement is to create two stores, one Orrera WineryThey haven’t told us the other one yet, but there will be two. Construction of one of them will begin at the beginning of April (Orera) and will be located along Monterrey, and the other in the middle of the year on the terminal ring west of the city. Rolando Guevara Gonzalez.

For two months, the rumor of a new shopping mall opening spread, until yesterday the problem was confirmed.

Suriana moves

In addition to the store Walmart, the municipal authorities confirmed the closure of Soriana, Bolívar branch, due to the transportation that the company will do; Now it will be located on César López de Lara Street, between Coahuila and Tamaulipas. Soriana has been working for months on building the new site, which will have a larger area.

Heb also expands

the shop HEB It’s also another commercial chain that’s expanding into the city, as construction of what will be a new branch of Mi Tienda del Ahorro is still underway and will be located on land formerly used for the Hotel Hacienda, which closed its doors in September last year.