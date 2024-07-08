These are the three signs that will be inundated with a lot of energy starting July 7 thanks to the 7-7 portal.

Nowadays, many people turn to numerology to discover the master numbers that will allow them to make large amounts of money. These numbers come from the cosmic guidance that guides you in making daily decisions.

Numerology. Source: Canva Productions / Terra

the numerology It is a belief system that links numbers to people, their personalities, their destinies, and their relationships. It is based on the idea that each number has a unique vibration that can affect our lives.

Gate 7-7 opening

In numerology, the 7-7 gate does not refer to a specific physical or virtual location, but rather to a heightened state of awareness and alignment with spiritual energy. It is considered an angel number, and its appearance is interpreted as a sign that you are on the right path and that you are receiving support and guidance from the universe.

The number 7 itself is associated with introspection, intuition, inner wisdom and the search for truth. This Sunday, the 7th day of the 7th month, this powerful energy portal will be opened.

Beneficiary marks of Gate 7-7

Astrology is a science that uses the analysis of celestial bodies, and uses numerology indicators to try to predict people’s future.

In this case, astrology reveals to us which three signs will be flooded with abundance starting from July 7 thanks to the 7-7 gate:

Leo: With the Sun, your ruler, shining brightly in your season, Leo may feel an extra boost in areas related to creativity, leadership, and public recognition.

Sagittarius: This sign can benefit from expanding their horizons both physically and mentally. It can be a good time for travel, higher studies, and exploring new ideas.

Fishbowl: With the energy of the 7-7 gate, Aquarius can see opportunities for innovation and networking with like-minded communities. It can be a favorable period for humanitarian activities, technological advancements, and networking.