These are the symptoms that could indicate that you are suffering from a vitamin deficiency

The most common symptoms are fatigue, muscle aches, changes in the nervous system, hair loss, brittle nails, and digestive disorders.

Although water-soluble vitamins do not accumulate, their excessive consumption can cause the kidneys not to get rid of them and the formation of kidney stones.

Fatigue, hair loss, general pain. There are many signals that our bodies can send to us to indicate a possible vitamin deficiency.

Vitamins are an essential component of the human diet as they are not synthesized in the body or are synthesized insufficiently. Only small amounts of these substances are needed to perform basic biochemical reactions.

Belén Maple, Pharmacist, Dietitian and Nutritionist at Avenida de América Pharmacy pointed out other symptoms that may indicate loss vitamin.

These include:

-fatigue.

Muscular pain.

–Changes in the nervous system.

–Hair and nail loss crisp.

Vision disturbances.

-Anemia.

Digestive disorders.

What are the factors that can cause loss of vitamins in our bodies?

There are factors that can undoubtedly influence loss of vitamins. The expert summarizes it as follows:

Unbalanced diet.

Take some medication.

Some diseases or disorders of the digestive system.

–Excessive alcohol consumption.

Many autoimmune diseases such as celiac disease or Crohn’s disease.

It all depends on the type of vitamins, so do these signals differ depending on whether it is one group of vitamins or another?

The expert confirms this. “Depending on whether it’s one or another group of vitamins, the signs usually differ, because Different groups of vitamins It has various functions in the body. However, in some cases they coincide. For example, anemia can appear due to a deficiency of vitamin B12 and vitamin C,” he points out.

Vitamin D deficiency can cause muscle aches, weakness, and bone pain at any age, explains Dr. Nice Almazan, MD, a physician at Palacios Gynecological Institute and Women’s Health Clinic.

And if there is no vitamin B12? In the event of a deficiency in vitamin B12, Dr. Garcia Valdes, Specialist in endocrinology and nutrition The senior medical member explained that the symptoms can be pallor, fatigue, muscle weakness, neurological and psychological disorders, balance disorders, dehydration and even some digestive disorders.

Dieting vitamins:

How can we check if we already have loss of vitamins? The best way is always to go to the doctor and take an analysis, by which you will know the levels of vitamins in our body.

Can diet help us alleviate this deficiency?

“There is no doubt that a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, fish, legumes, nuts, etc. is necessary to achieve adequate levels of vitamins. However, in some cases, the diet is not sufficient.

Vitamin deficiency:

Are supplements helpful? This is where supplements come in. “Today’s hectic lifestyle means that many people are not following a healthy, balanced diet. Which in many cases also translates to loss of vitamins.

There are also times in life, such as pregnancy, lactation, adolescence or menopause, when vitamin needs are greatest. In these cases the use of nutritional supplements is very beneficial because they help us reach the necessary levels of vitamins and minerals”, concludes the pharmacist.

However, you should be aware that excess vitamins can also easily occur. This happens frequently with vitamin A and D.

When large amounts of vitamin A are ingested (8000 to 10,000 mcg/day), skin changes, hair loss, weakness, vomiting and, in extreme cases, liver disorders may occur.

Excessive intake of vitamin D (about 1,250 micrograms per day) can lead to calcium deposits in soft tissues, kidney or cardiovascular damage, and symptoms such as constipation, decreased appetite, vomiting, fatigue, and dehydration.

