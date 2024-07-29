These are the phones that will not have WhatsApp from August 2024

The app fixes security bugs and adds more tools. (Photo: EFE/EPA/Archive/Ian Langdon)



WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta and which has more than 2 billion users worldwide, will stop working on certain mobile phone models starting in August 2024. This is due to a new update that will affect devices running versions of the operating system lower than iOS 12 and iOS Android 4.1.

The decision to stop supporting these models is not arbitrary. With each update, Meta ensures that it seeks to improve security, add new features, and fix WhatsApp bugs.

So that users are aware whether this update will affect their mobile phones.Here is a detailed list of Android and iOS devices that will not be supported by WhatsApp starting in August.

Older phones will no longer have WhatsApp. (Image: Getty and Freebeek)

Among mobile phone models, with Android and iOS operating systems, the WhatsApp messaging application will not work.Starting next month, they are:

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Ace 2

Galaxy S3 Mini

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy X Cover 2

This procedure also applies to iPhones. (Image: Shutterstock)

Iphone 5

iPhone 5C

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s Plus

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus L5 II

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Optimus L7 Dual

Optimus F3

Optimus F3Q

Optimus L2 II

Optimus L4 II

Optimus F6

Enact a law

Clear 2

Optimus F7

Matty Height

G740 climbs

D2 Ascent

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 – UMI X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand Memo

Fi F1

THL W8

Wiko Sync Five

Wiko Dark Knight

Arcos 53 Platinum

From the App Store, you can see if a new update is available. (Image: Europa Press)



Users who own any of these models will receive a notification directly through the app.To inform them that their devices will no longer be supported.

This is a proactive measure that ensures that users are aware of the need to back up their data so that they do not lose important information.

Updates fix vulnerabilities that could be exploited by cybercriminals. Newer operating systems include security patches that are not available in older versions, making older devices more vulnerable to attacks.

next to, New features that WhatsApp introduces frequently to improve user experiencerequires more advanced hardware and optimal operating system performance.

WhatsApp adds new security and accessibility improvements. (Image: FreePic)

For example, video calls, self-destructing messages, and larger file transfers are features that require updated support.

For users using devices on the affected list, it is essential to backup your chats and important files. Here are step-by-step details to perform this process:

Go to the app on your phone.

Access the options menu, which is generally represented by three dots in the upper right corner, and select “Settings.”

Under the Settings menu, select Chats.

Select “Chat Backup”.

Configure the Google Drive account where you want to save the backup. Make sure you have enough space in your Google account.

If it’s an iPhone, go to iCloud to save the backup. Make sure iCloud is enabled on your device and you have enough storage space.

Click Save or Backup to start the backup process.

The impending update poses a challenge for users of older devices. However, this measure seeks to ensure that all users have a safe and improved experience.

Likewise, WhatsApp’s global reach is not only based on its being a practical messaging tool, but also on its ongoing efforts regarding security.