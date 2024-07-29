These are the phones that will not have WhatsApp from August 2024

WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta and which has more than 2 billion users worldwide, will stop working on certain mobile phone models starting in August 2024. This is due to a new update that will affect devices running versions of the operating system lower than iOS 12 and iOS Android 4.1.
The decision to stop supporting these models is not arbitrary. With each update, Meta ensures that it seeks to improve security, add new features, and fix WhatsApp bugs.
So that users are aware whether this update will affect their mobile phones.Here is a detailed list of Android and iOS devices that will not be supported by WhatsApp starting in August.
Among mobile phone models, with Android and iOS operating systems, the WhatsApp messaging application will not work.Starting next month, they are:
- Galaxy Core
- Galaxy Trend Lite
- Galaxy Ace 2
- Galaxy S3 Mini
- Galaxy Trend II
- Galaxy X Cover 2
- Iphone 5
- iPhone 5C
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s Plus
- Optimus L3 II Dual
- Optimus L5 II
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L3 II
- Optimus L7 II
- Optimus L5 Dual
- Optimus L7 Dual
- Optimus F3
- Optimus F3Q
- Optimus L2 II
- Optimus L4 II
- Optimus F6
- Enact a law
- Clear 2
- Optimus F7
- Matty Height
- G740 climbs
- D2 Ascent
- Sony Xperia M
- Lenovo A820
- ZTE V956 – UMI X2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Fi F1
- THL W8
- Wiko Sync Five
- Wiko Dark Knight
- Arcos 53 Platinum
Users who own any of these models will receive a notification directly through the app.To inform them that their devices will no longer be supported.
This is a proactive measure that ensures that users are aware of the need to back up their data so that they do not lose important information.
Updates fix vulnerabilities that could be exploited by cybercriminals. Newer operating systems include security patches that are not available in older versions, making older devices more vulnerable to attacks.
next to, New features that WhatsApp introduces frequently to improve user experiencerequires more advanced hardware and optimal operating system performance.
For example, video calls, self-destructing messages, and larger file transfers are features that require updated support.
For users using devices on the affected list, it is essential to backup your chats and important files. Here are step-by-step details to perform this process:
- Go to the app on your phone.
- Access the options menu, which is generally represented by three dots in the upper right corner, and select “Settings.”
- Under the Settings menu, select Chats.
- Select “Chat Backup”.
- Configure the Google Drive account where you want to save the backup. Make sure you have enough space in your Google account.
- If it’s an iPhone, go to iCloud to save the backup. Make sure iCloud is enabled on your device and you have enough storage space.
- Click Save or Backup to start the backup process.
The impending update poses a challenge for users of older devices. However, this measure seeks to ensure that all users have a safe and improved experience.
Likewise, WhatsApp’s global reach is not only based on its being a practical messaging tool, but also on its ongoing efforts regarding security.
