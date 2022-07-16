These are the lavish salaries of SpaceX and Tesla employees – FayerWayer

treatment Elon Musk towards his employees He has been questioned on more than one occasion. Tesla workers point to alleged unusual demands and exploitation at work.

And although this position is completely objectionable, the South African businessman always responds by filling the pockets of the payroll accounts of the people who work for him.

function of selling by pieces It details, according to professional positions and titles, what the employees of Tesla and SpaceX, the two main companies of Elon Musk, earn.

Programming engineers, mechanics, auto experts, software specialists or the manufacturing personnel themselves have a high figure in their monthly fees, not to mention the extra work some have to do, according to various claims and previous reports.

then, Let’s take a tour of the wages and begin to think better about which college majors they should have chosen, if they have finished, or should have chosen, whether they are at the gates of academic study.

Salaries for Tesla and SpaceX employees

We go first with the company involved in exploring the universe, one of the lost sons of Elon Musk.

in SpaceXThe Principal Engineers They earn an annual salary of 118,931, which is roughly $10,000 per month.

Then their location is determined Programming Engineers, who charges 117,590; Over $9,700. follow them Structural engineers who earn about $91,161 annually (7,500) from their race. Finally there is a file Manufacturing specialists which amounts to $84,446 per year; That’s just over 7,000 per month.

SpaceX (Unsplash)

while in the case of TeslaJust where the biggest claims occur, there are much higher wages.

For example, a software engineer Senior earns $200,470 per year ($16,700 per month). The Senior mechanical engineers up to $157,766 (13,100 per month) and those for automation They earn $125,552 per year ($10,450). The mechanical engineers They ship 112,690 (9400) Product managers 105573 (8800).