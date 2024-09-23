September 24, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

These are the eight new emojis that will be available on smartphones

These are the eight new emojis that will be available on smartphones

Roger Rehbein September 23, 2024 2 min read

(CNN) – Finally, we’ll get an emoji that represents us all: a tired face with dark circles.

This is one of eight new emojis that will appear on smartphones and computers next year, which also include a plant, a harp, a leafless tree, a shovel, a purple spot and the flag of a remote island in the English Channel. Sark called.

Emojipedia, a popular emoji reference site, posted sample images a few months ago. And recently, the Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit organization that oversees global emoji standards and new releases, approved the new font.

Smartphone users will be able to start using the new emojis on “a variety of digital devices in the coming months and throughout 2025.” According to Emojipedia.

The exhausted face emoji was named the “Most Anticipated Emoji” at the World Emoji Awards, receiving over 60% of the votes. The splash and the scoop came in second and third place, respectively.

Although this may seem fairly simple, the goal of the leafless tree is to raise awareness about drought and climate change, according to Brian Baihaki, who submitted it to the Unicode Consortium.

“Droughts are a natural part of the climate cycle, and over millions of years trees have adapted to these harsh conditions,” Beheki wrote. “But the climate is changing, and droughts are becoming more frequent and severe, and spreading to other places in a short time.”

Different operating services, such as Apple’s iOS and Alphabet’s Android, and companies put their own spin on emoji designs.

Interpretations can lead to controversy, such as Google’s mistake of putting foam on a half-full beer glass or the mixing of ingredients (with cheese at the bottom) in its hamburger emoji. Both have been corrected.

See also  WhatsApp: How do you know who your contacts talk to the most

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Earth may have had a ring 466 million years ago
4 min read

Earth may have had a ring 466 million years ago

September 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
ABC of putting passwords on WhatsApp for your most private conversations
3 min read

ABC of putting passwords on WhatsApp for your most private conversations

September 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
What are you looking for in space?
2 min read

What are you looking for in space?

September 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

These are the eight new emojis that will be available on smartphones
2 min read

These are the eight new emojis that will be available on smartphones

September 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
It is unusual for an army sergeant to be the director of the Hospital de los Magallanes de Catia (video)
2 min read

It is unusual for an army sergeant to be the director of the Hospital de los Magallanes de Catia (video)

September 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Melania Trump was paid for an unusual appearance at a political event. It is unclear who wrote the six-figure check.
6 min read

Melania Trump was paid for an unusual appearance at a political event. It is unclear who wrote the six-figure check.

September 23, 2024 Winston Hale
Tostado Opens Its Fourth Restaurant in San Patricio
2 min read

Tostado Opens Its Fourth Restaurant in San Patricio

September 23, 2024 Zera Pearson