These are the eight new emojis that will be available on smartphones

(CNN) – Finally, we’ll get an emoji that represents us all: a tired face with dark circles.

This is one of eight new emojis that will appear on smartphones and computers next year, which also include a plant, a harp, a leafless tree, a shovel, a purple spot and the flag of a remote island in the English Channel. Sark called.

Emojipedia, a popular emoji reference site, posted sample images a few months ago. And recently, the Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit organization that oversees global emoji standards and new releases, approved the new font.

Smartphone users will be able to start using the new emojis on “a variety of digital devices in the coming months and throughout 2025.” According to Emojipedia.

The exhausted face emoji was named the “Most Anticipated Emoji” at the World Emoji Awards, receiving over 60% of the votes. The splash and the scoop came in second and third place, respectively.

Although this may seem fairly simple, the goal of the leafless tree is to raise awareness about drought and climate change, according to Brian Baihaki, who submitted it to the Unicode Consortium.

“Droughts are a natural part of the climate cycle, and over millions of years trees have adapted to these harsh conditions,” Beheki wrote. “But the climate is changing, and droughts are becoming more frequent and severe, and spreading to other places in a short time.”

Different operating services, such as Apple’s iOS and Alphabet’s Android, and companies put their own spin on emoji designs.

Interpretations can lead to controversy, such as Google’s mistake of putting foam on a half-full beer glass or the mixing of ingredients (with cheese at the bottom) in its hamburger emoji. Both have been corrected.