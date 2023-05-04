These are the details that will tell you when chicken spoils in the fridge!

he chick she is one from proteins Which has gained the greatest popularity, mainly due to the huge amount of Nutrients What can you contribute to health. It is also known to be one of the options that you can take advantage of cook on a weekday and get it longer.

On an overwhelming number of occasions it has also been referred to during hot seasonthe Meat It usually does not last as long as we would like and this may frustrate us a bit. Precisely for this reason, today we want to leave you with some data This will help you determine when this is happening and Rotten chicken.

Details that will tell you the chicken is rotten

when Rotten chickenthe first thing you will notice at the moment is the color, a healthy chicken He must have a tone pink or slightly orange with streaks of white fat. If, in its absence, the meat has a gray or green color and the fat in any case looks yellow, then it is spoiled.

Chicken keeps for a long time in the refrigerator, but it doesn’t last forever. Photo: private

growth to Mold It’s something that can’t be stopped in food, so you’ll notice that you have it chick It spoils when you see the growth of mold, which has a greenish tint.

It’s important to note that once the meat is cooked it won’t really turn out a different color, when chicken has a little bit of pink it just means it didn’t have the proper cooking; However, if it offers a very strange smell, Then we will have an element spoiled.

precisely because AromatherapyAlso, it’s important to note that before you cook this It shouldn’t smell like that-It should be barely smooth hence you should be careful from then on. Regarding texture, in its raw state, the chick it should be smooth and shiny; On the other hand, if you notice it has a sticky residue, it’s spoiled.