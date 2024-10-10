These are the 10 tennis players with the most Grand Slam titles

(CNN Spanish) – Tennis legend Rafael Nadal announced his retirement on Thursday after the Davis Cup final in November. The 38-year-old Spaniard is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, competing with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, but who is the best men’s Grand Slam winner in history?

Tennis players with the most Grand Slam titles



Serbian Novak Djokovic is the male tennis player who has won the largest number of Grand Slam trophies, collecting 24 titles during his career.According to final tennis statistics.

In 2023, Djokovic won the Australian Open in January, and a few months later, in June, he won Roland Garros. With these two tournaments, he reached 23 Grand Slam titles in his career, surpassing Rafael Nadal.

In September, after winning the US Open, Djokovic achieved 24 Grand Slam tournaments, equaling the record of 24 titles that until then had only been held by tennis player Margaret Court.

the Nicknames of Serbian tennis player It is divided into: Australian Open (10); Roland Garros (3); Wimbledon (7) and US Open (4).

The Spanish tennis player won his first major tournament in 2005 at Roland Garros, when he was only 19 years old. In 2022, Nadal became the biggest winner of the title by adding 22 after winning again at Roland Garros, then leaving Djokovic and Federer behind.

But with Djokovic claiming both titles in 2023, Nadal remains second among the top Grand Slam winners. Additionally, he is the second man in the Open Era to win each of the Grand Slams twice (the first to achieve this feat was Djokovic).

the Spanish tennis player titles It is divided into: Australian Open (2); Roland Garros (14); US Open (4) and Wimbledon (2).

Roger Federer has ended his successful tennis career

Behind Djokovic and Nadal, Swiss Roger Federer has 20 Grand Slam titles.

Although he is ranked third and will no longer be able to advance further in the list due to his retirement from tennis in September 2022, the Swiss is considered by many to be the best tennis player in history due to his aesthetic, highly precise game that at times seemed magical.

Federer’s titles are divided into: Australian Open (6); Roland Garros (1); Wimbledon (8) and US Open (5).

Behind the three presidents of men’s tennis in the world stand the Americans Pete Sampraswith 14 titles, and Swedish Bjorn Borg with 11, According to final tennis statistics. And the Americans follow them Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi and Evan Linnell With eight.

They close the list of the ten tennis players with the largest number of Grand Slam titles John McEnroefrom the United States, and Mats Wilanderfrom Sweden, with seven appreciation awards each.

Women with the most Grand Slam titles



If we take into account women’s competitions, Djokovic has just reached the women’s record. Australian Margaret Court achieved the record. With 24 titles to his credit. Now Djokovic has broken it.

The American follows Serena Williams with 23so it is on par with Noll in this department.

And to close out the short list of women with the most Grand Slam wins, there is the German Steffi Graf with 22 titles.