These $100 banknotes are not accepted in banks and ATMs for an important reason

After a new announcement from Federal Reserve of the United StatesThere will be $100 bills that will not be accepted in banks and ATMs. What is the reason behind the decision?

Federal Reserve Bank: $100 bills will not be accepted

the Federal Reserve of the United States It announced major changes to dollar bills in circulation, as part of a broader effort to modernize paper money and increase security measures.

These changes will mainly affect certain categories that will not be accepted in financial institutions from this year.

Large financial institutions such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo They will no longer accept damaged or defaced dollar bills. This comes within the framework of implementing new designs and security features in banknotes, starting with the lower denominations.

The main goal of this update is to combat counterfeiting that has evolved with technology. the United States Bureau of Engraving and Stampsin collaboration with the Secret Service, is constantly looking for ways to improve the security of cash, making bills more difficult to duplicate while also being more sustainable and easier to authenticate.





Dollar: What are the new security features?

The new banknotes will include several advanced measures to prevent counterfeiting, such as:

3D Security Theme: A thread that changes color when a banknote is tilted, making it difficult to counterfeit.

Variable color ink: The number indicating the value of the banknote changes color depending on the angle from which it is viewed.

Fine printing: Small letters printed on the banknote, which are almost impossible to see with the naked eye, but make them difficult to counterfeit.

Tactile relief: Areas of the bill that have a distinct texture so that they can be identified by touch.





Dollar: When will the bills be renewed?

Banknotes of other denominations will be renewed on a gradual schedule in the coming years:

$50 bill: It will be renewed in 2028.

$20 bill: It will be ready by 2030.

$5 bill: It will be renewed between 2032 and 2035.

$100 bill: It is expected to be updated between 2034 and 2038.





What will happen to old bills?

Although some dollar bills will no longer be accepted at some banks and ATMs if they are in poor condition, they will still be considered legal tender. Consumers will be able to exchange them for new bills at the Federal Reserve. It is recommended that users exchange damaged or deformed banknotes to avoid any inconveniences in the future.