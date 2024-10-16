There will be 25 hour days on planet Earth from this date with disastrous consequences

A recent scientific study revealed an interesting phenomenon: the rotation of the Earth land It is gradually slowing down. This subtle change, although imperceptible in the short term, can have major impacts on our lives planet And all its inhabitants over millions of years.

According to current estimates, Days will be 25 hours long on this planet Although this change would take hundreds of millions of years to occur.

It is important to remember that the length of an Earth day has varied throughout its history and will continue to change in the future.





The Earth is rotating more and more slowly

Researchers at the Technical University of Munich used high-precision laser technology to precisely measure the smallest differences in the body Earth’s rotation.

The results obtained indicate that the Earth’s day is gradually lengthening. This phenomenon, although slow, is persistent and can lead to… 25 hours a day In the distant future.

What are the reasons for this slowdown?

Interaction with the moon: Gravity between Earth and the Moon generates tides, which in turn create friction that slows our planet’s rotation.

Internal operations: Tectonic movements and changes in the distribution of mass within the Earth also affect the speed of rotation.

Effects of space objects: Throughout geological history, impacts from asteroids and comets have modified the Earth's rotation speed.





Consequences of a longer day

increase in All day long It can have different repercussions:

Climate changes: Day length affects the distribution of sunlight and temperatures, which can change global weather patterns.

Impacts on biodiversity: Living organisms have evolved by adapting to cycles of light and dark. A longer day can affect their biological cycles, such as reproduction and migration.

Implications for scientific models: Models used to predict natural phenomena, such as tides and seasons, must be modified to take into account this new reality.