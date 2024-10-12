“There was no discovery,” Pietro says. “People in America already knew each other.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed, on Saturday, October 12, that America had “not been discovered” because before 1492 there were already humans inhabiting the continent.

“There has been no discovery. Humans in America have already known each other for tens of thousands of years,” the Colombian president said on the X social network.

Pietro added:Anyone who does not know this fact should go to ShiperiketSan José del Guaviare, Colombia, where the prehistoric Sistine Chapel is located. “About twenty thousand years of enormous and beautiful murals of the culture that gave birth.”

Part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Serranía de Chiribiquete National Natural Park is known as a sacred center for indigenous people and the cradle of the jaguar.

It is also an archaeological and biological treasure, featuring the cave paintings of La Lindosa and Tepui, and the abrupt plateaus with vertical walls and relatively flat peaks.

On Saturday, the Colombian government is celebrating Ethnic and Cultural Diversity Day, instead of Race Day.

“We celebrate the richness of the diverse cultures and traditions that make up our country. This day is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of inclusion The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a message posted on its social media networks: “Respect all ethnic identities, recognizing that every culture enriches our social fabric.”

Thus, Petro and his government intervene in the debate that arose in Mexico in 2019 When then-Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked in a letter to the King of SpainPhilip VI, to apologize for the conquest.

Lopez Obrador’s successor, Claudia Sheinbaum, on Saturday encouraged Spain to use October 12, now celebrated in Mexico as Indigenous Resistance Day, to begin making a public apology to Mexico’s indigenous people for abuses of the conquest.

This comes after the Mexican President did not invite Felipe VI to her inauguration ceremony last week because he did not respond to the letter Lopez Obrador sent her in 2019.