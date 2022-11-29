There are only a few places left for the traditional Chinese medicine conference and New Year’s Eve celebration





A few days before the traditional Chinese medicine conference and celebration which includes traditional martial arts food and New Year’s Eve dance, there are a few places left for the event which will take place next Friday, December 2nd.

This is confirmed by members Chinese Martial Arts Friendship Association in Mexico and movement Mexico with the world, united by Taishiwho reported that everything was ready for the event with a capacity limited to 100 people.

They indicated that these activities scheduled for Friday, December 2, 2022, are open to all people who are interested in learning about aspects and techniques for disease prevention and health maintenance, based on traditional Chinese medicine, and responsible for presentations by long-term teachers. Recognized nationally and internationally.

As for what refers to the aforementioned conference, he stated that the topics would include “The Three Treasures of Qigong”, “Traditional Chinese Medicine in First Aid”, “Mobility. Physical Attributes as a Healing Method” and “The Relationship between Taijiquan and Traditional Chinese Medicine”.

These activities will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Hotel Metropol, Calle Luis Moya, No. 39, Colonia Centro, Mexico City (CDMX), and then move on to the traditional lunch for teachers. Arts, in a restaurant in this capital’s Chinatown.

At around 5:00 pm, the group will go for their official photo-op at the Chinese Arch on Calle de Independencia, to return immediately to the Hotel Metropole to take part in the New Year’s Eve celebration party.

As mentioned, these activities are open to the public, with space limited to 100 places, so interested people can request their registration via WhatsApp message at +52 1 55 4059 2182, as well as on the Facebook page of. Chinese Martial Arts Friendship Association in Mexico And at that Mexico with the world, united by Taishi.

Images: courtesy.