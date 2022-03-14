March 14, 2022

The Yankees get Josh Donaldson and Isaiah Keener Valiva

Cassandra Curtis March 14, 2022

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins Have made a huge deal that will see the veteran Josh Donaldson and the young Hawaiian Isaiah Keener Valiva Head to the Bronx. Rookie fisherman Ben Rortvedt is also part of the Yankees. Dominican catcher Gary Sanchez and Colombian player Gio Urciela They will travel to Minneapolis.

Donaldson owes $50 million on his remaining contract, although the Yankees are absorbing the entire salary. Donaldson has a five-team no-deal clause, although it is not known if the Yankees are one of the five clubs on his list or whether he has waived his requirement to travel to New York:

This gigantic deal brought a change in the roster of both clubs and ends Kiner-Falefa’s tenure in Minnesota after just a day. The twins only acquired Keener-Valiva from the Texas Rangers for Mitch Garver on Saturday.

Now the previous Golden Glove (2020) has turned into a much bigger deal as the twins have taken a big stipend from his books. There could be another development in the near future, as Minnesota is said to be not interested in keeping Sanchez’s “Kracken”.

After a winter of speculation about how the Yankees will approach their home ground, the Bronx Bombers have now installed Donaldson as the daily third baseman and Kiner-Falefa as their new short position.

New York linked up with IKF (Isiah Kiner-Falefa) earlier this winter, so the team finally made it even after a short layover in Minnesota. DJ LeMahieu can float between first and second base, sharing time with Gleyber Torres at cornerstone and Luke Voight at first base with newcomer Ronald Guzman.

A designated hitter job is also a possibility to award players at bat, depending on how much field time veteran veteran Giancarlo Stanton can handle.

Rafael Martinez

