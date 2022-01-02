The words of LeBron James that saddened the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA

The Los Angeles Quintet members can be heartbroken by the words LeBron James said at the age of 37.

19 seasons in National Basketball Association (NBA) and counting. LeBron James He knew, without a doubt, that he would get a place in the Guild’s seat of honor Los Angeles Lakers One of the lucky teams to get your services.

The player who found the formula to adapt to the league, year after year, changes after the change. T-shirt 6 in conversation whether it is the best ever. To many, yes, others will say no, but the truth is he’s a superstar.

It’s hard to see another character of this size, or maybe yes. The number 6 shirt ensured that his name is in the historical books of the best basketball in the world, but now turning 37More than one grieved after he uttered words full of wisdom.

This is LeBron James. Los Angeles Lakers listening

Champion, best player, boss and monster on the field. LeBron James is seeing a great history in the NBA, which unfortunately Very close to finishing. He knows it and so he spoke with complete sincerity after celebrating his birthday.

“I thought about it… Where am I? I keep playing at a very high level. But I’m in the year 19 And I won’t 19. So I’m definitely not in the middle of my career. I’m on the other side of the hill… in the end, the game will tell you. Your body will tell you. I invested enough hours and completed enough days, When the time comes, I know I’ll be fine.”