The White House confirmed that classified documents were found in Joe Biden’s home

Documents with categorical labels From time to time Joe Biden The White House confirmed Thursday that the vice president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, was discovered days after key documents were also found at his former corporate office in Washington.

In a press conference on economic affairs, Biden has been consulted on the matter and reiterated that he is cooperating with authorities to investigate the matter He assured that he contacted the Department of Justice immediately after the discovery.

Richard Sauber, Special Adviser to the President, said this After Biden’s personal lawyers discovered the initial documents, they looked at other places where the records were sent after Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.

Saber said a “small number” of documents with classified markings were found. In a storage space in Biden’s garage in Wilmington, with a document in an adjacent room. The White House did not say when the subsequent search began or when additional documents were obtained, only that the search ended Wednesday night.

Saber said the Justice Department was “immediately notified” of the documents’ location, and the department’s attorneys took custody of the records.

Regardless of the Justice Department’s review, revelations that Biden mishandled classified or presidential records prove a political headache for Biden, who former President Donald Trump said was “irresponsible” for keeping hundreds of such records at his private club in Florida.

Earlier this week, The White House confirmed the department was reviewing “a small number of documents with classified markings” found in the Washington office.. According to the White House, Biden’s lawyers discovered the materials in the offices of the Ben Biden Center and immediately called the National Archives to inform them of the discovery. After leaving the vice presidency in 2017, Biden maintained an office there until shortly before launching his 2019 Democratic presidential campaign.

The revelation that Biden’s team had discovered additional classified documents came hours after White House press secretary Karen Jean-Pierre blocked questions about Biden’s handling of classified information and the West Wing’s handling of the discovery.

Jean-Pierre had said on Wednesday that the White House was committed to handling the matter “properly,” noting that Biden’s personal lawyers immediately notified the National Archives.

But Biden declined to say when he was informed, whether there are more classified documents in other unauthorized locations, and why the White House waited more than two months to reveal the discovery of the initial batch of documents. They met on November 2, days before the by-elections.

“As my colleagues in the House said to all of you yesterday, this is an ongoing process of judicial review. So we’re going to be limited in what we can say here,” Jean-Pierre said.

The Justice Department is reviewing records found at the Ben Biden Center and Attorney General Merrick Garland has asked John Lash, the U.S. attorney in Chicago, to review the matter, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press this week. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Lash is one of the few remaining federal prosecutors in the Trump administration.

Biden is “Surprise But his lawyers immediately called the National Archives and “did what had to be done” to find out that the office contained government records that had been taken there.

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee made the call Intelligence agencies conduct “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents.

This disclosure would also complicate judicial consideration of whether to file Allegations against Trump. Republicans are trying to take back the White House by 2024 and have repeatedly called the department’s investigation into his own conduct “corrupt.”

There are Significant differences between the Trump and Biden scenariosincluding the intensity of the ongoing grand jury investigation into the Mar-a-Lago affair.

